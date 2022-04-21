Camden Jones connects with the ball at the softball scrimmage between Fryeburg Academy and Kennett High on April 9. Jones doubled and scored the Raider's first run of the season in the opening day win at Greely on April 15. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)
FRYEBURG — The Mackenzie Buzzell era got off on the right note on April 15. The Fryeburg Academy softball team opened its season with an 8-2 victory over Greely at Twin Brook in Cumberland, Maine.
It is a nice compliment to the team and the coaching staff that they were ready to play good softball right out of the gate. Greeley on the other hand made seven errors in the game. Coach Buzzell was impressed with how the Raiders took advantage of the opportunities that were presented throughout the game.
“Abby Ontengco pitched an excellent first game, and Camden Jones was solid in her first game behind the plate,” Buzzell reported. Ontengco scattered nine hits while striking out six in the complete-game win.
The Raiders are taking an aggressive approach at the plate, which paid off. They also plan to be aggressive on the bases to force the action. Multiple hitters in the game were Camden Jones and Emily Walker.
Jilyan Bryne, Brooke Emery, Jones, and Walker all had RBIs, while Katy McIntyre drove in two runs including scoring Jones with the first run of the season in the top of the first inning.
FA added a run in the second on a Jones RBI single; tacked on a pair of unearned runs in the fourth on a wild pitch and an Emery RBI base knock; and added three more in the sixth frame taking advantage of three Greely errors while Walker drove in a run with a single.
Buzzell was overall happy with the effort, but did warn, “We still have some things to clean up.”
It appears Coach Buzzell is right on in her philosophy of teaching her squad the intricacies of the game. Many coaches assume their players can learn the game on their own, and that is often not the case.
The Raiders played a friendly against state line neighbor Kennett High on the Bradley Street Field on Thursday. Results were not known as of press time.
FA is scheduled to resume Western Maine Conference league play on Monday (4 p.m.) with a trek to Gray, Maine, to play the Patriots of Gray-New Gloucester (0-1). The Patriots fell 16-1 at home in five innings to the Poland Knights (2-0) on April 14
