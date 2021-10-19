CONWAY — After having to miss its last game due to multiple COVID-19 cases, the Kennett High football team returned to the gridiron Monday night and easily topped Sanborn 41-22 in Gary Millen Stadium. Seniors Camden Bailey and Isaiah Mojica had games they’ll never forget. Bailey threw five touchdown passes, while Mojica caught three of them and also had a 70-yard scoring run on his fourth trip to the end zone to cap the scoring for the Eagles.
The win lifted Kennett to 2-4 on the season in Division II. The Oct. 9 game against Belmont-Gilford, which was canceled, is currently listed by the New Hampshire Interscholastic Athletic Association that games not played due to COVID-19 are recorded as “no played contest” on the team’s records.
At this point, KHS Athletic Director Neal Weaver said it is unlikely the game will be rescheduled over the next few weeks.
“We may be able to schedule an exhibition game if both teams don’t make the playoffs and are open to the idea after the season,” Weaver said.
Superintendent Kevin Richard, who is the longtime announcer at home football games, said the state Department of Health has identified the five positive football cases as a cluster. Three more members of the team contracted the virus last week.
“That means that there’s a strong likelihood connection that because of an activity that things occurred and things are spreading. It wasn’t like there was only one case and then four cases all came at the same time,” said Richard. “But over the past five, six days, there have been four or five cases that took place.”
Weaver said contact tracing led officials to believe the cluster originated among the JV players who participated in a game in Plymouth on Oct. 4.
A little shy on depth Monday, the Eagles came ready to play and dominated the Indians (2-5), holding Sanborn to negative total yardage in the first half.
“We played well,” said Coach Vaughn Beckwith, who was pleased to see his troops get the opportunity to continue their season.
The Eagles scored on their first possession, covering 47 yards on six plays capped off by a 28-yard TD pass from Bailey to Mojica with 7:58 left in the quarter. Freshman Daven Bailey was successful on the extra point attempt.
Bailey and Mojica extended the Kennett lead early in the second quarter. Starting from the Sanborn 45, and after a 3-yard run by Tanner Bennett, Bailey hit Mojica in stride down the left sideline for a 42-yard touchdown. The Eagles were assessed an unsportsmanlike penalty after the score and came up short on the extra point kick from 35 yards out. Still, Kennett led 13-0 with 10:29 to play in the second quarter and was by no means done scoring.
The quick-strike Eagles wasted no time finding the land of six on their next possession, needing one play and 9 seconds to go 45 yards to pay dirt. Bailey found Mojica on a fly route over the middle and just like that there was an Eagle in the end zone again with 7:42 left in the period. Daven Bailey’s extra point split the uprights, making it 20-0.
Kennett scored on its longest drive of the night on its next possession. Starting from their own 35, the Eagles need nine plays to score. Bennett had a run for 2 yards and a rush or another yard; Tyler Walcott caught a 13-yard pass after a holding penalty on the Eagles; Evan Koroski had back-to-back runs for 22 and 17 yards to get to the Sanborn 28. Koroski pounded his way for 5 yards on a carry.
After a penalty moved the ball back to the 31, a pair of incomplete passes led to fourth-and-12 from the 31. A bad snap forced Bailey to scoop up the ball and never flinched throwing a perfect strike to Walcott, who got behind the Indians’ defense to reel in the touchdown catch with 57 seconds left in the half. Kudos to the offensive line for giving Bailey time to get off the play. Bailey’s extra point put the hosts in front 27-0.
KHS actually got the ball back one more time in the first half when Koroski made a nice diving catch to come up with an interception on the Kennett 49 with 34 ticks left on the clock.
Bailey hit Koroski on a 37-yard pass to the Sanborn 14. After three incomplete pass attempts into the end zone, with 4 seconds left, the Eagles went for a field goal attempt but never got the kick off the ground.
Kennett extended its lead to 33-0 with 5:36 left in the third quarter when it went 54 yards on four plays capped off by a 41-yard touchdown pass from Bailey to Walcott, who was wide open down the middle. KHS went for the two-point conversion to try to reach the necessary 35-point lead to get the game into running time, but was unsuccessful.
The highlight of the night for the Indians was a fake punt by quarterback Kevin Kolodziej, who scampered 50 yards to the Kennett 20. Six plays later, Kolodziej scored on a keeper from a yard out on the final play of the third quarter. The PAT was no good.
Kennett scored on its next possession with Mojica taking a handoff and going 70 yards with on fantastic run which saw him shake off three would-be-tacklers to make it 39-6. Bailey connected with Koroski on a two-point pass to get the lead to running time at 41-6 with 11:36 to play.
It’s a short week of practice for the Eagles, who are scheduled to travel to Concord to play Pembroke (1-6) on Saturday at 2:30 p.m.
The Spartans are coming off a 49-13 loss against Timberlane (7-0) in Plaistow on Friday.
Kennett is slated to close out the season on Friday, Oct. 29 at 7 p.m. when rival Kingswood (0-7) comes to town for the annual Carroll County Championship game.
