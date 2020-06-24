CONWAY — The Mount Washington Valley Soccer Club has selected Audra Hamlin, Victoria Hayes, Jimmy McCarthy and Santi Ciro as this year's recipients of the Rocco Foundation Scholarship. They each receive scholarships of $125.
According to the club's website, the Rocco Foundation Scholarship "is given to graduating seniors in honor of Anthony 'Tony' Rocco. During the several decades Tony lived in the valley, he was always devoted to his family, community and youth sports. Over that time, he and his family became a significant part of the MWV Soccer Club: his son Zach played soccer, Tony became a coach and his wife Cheryl served for many years on the board as treasurer. Tony loved his community and gave back by bringing people together.
"As a lifelong athlete, he, too, enjoyed many recreational activities including playing soccer. The MWV Soccer Club presents this award each spring to two college bound club players who have demonstrated exceptional commitment to the club over several years."
Female and male recipients are selected each spring.
