CONWAY — A record 15 Eagles closed the book on their athletic careers at Kennett High School, having played three sports all four years of their high school years.
This is an award the New Hampshire Interscholastic Athletic Association created in 2009. The Eagles received hooded sweatshirts for their accomplishments from the NHIAA.
Honored Eagles are Keith Badger, cross-country, Nordic skiing and outdoor track; Julian Brochu, cross-country, alpine skiing and outdoor track; Grace Castonguay, cross-country, Nordic skiing and lacrosse; Eva Drummond, field hockey, alpine skiing and outdoor track; Will Eaton, football, basketball and baseball; Riley Fletcher, golf, basketball and baseball; Grace Jarell, cross-country, indoor track and outdoor track; Ben Klementovich, cross-country, indoor track and tennis; Trevor LaRusso, football, ice hockey and lacrosse; Madelyn Marcotte, cross-country, Nordic skiing and outdoor track; Reilly Murphy, soccer, ice hockey and lacrosse; Justin Olson, football, basketball and baseball; Connor Tofflemoyer, golf, ice hockey and lacrosse; Nadia Van Dyne, soccer, ski jumping and outdoor track; and Jack Wheeler, football, indoor track and tennis.
KHS has gone from just four Eagles competing in three sports all four years in 2015 to 15 this year.
Kennett High principal Kevin Carpenter and athletic director Neal Weaver were delighted to see so many Eagles recognized.
"The Kennett community and the Mount Washington Valley should be proud that we are represented by such outstanding young men and women,” Weaver said.
Weaver also shared a few more numbers from this school year for participation.
There were 159 single-sport athletes; 144 two-sport athletes; 75 three-sport athletes; and two-four sport athletes.
According to Weaver, 380 students played at least one sport, which comes out to a 52 percent participation rate (721 school enrollment).
“This has increased the past three years (47 percent in 2017-18 and 50 percent in 2018-19),” he said. “Great to see ... especially with the challenging spring sports season!”
