WOLFEBORO — The 46th annual Great Smith River Canoe and Kayak Race, sponsored by the Wolfeboro Lions Club, will take place on Saturday, May 21, at 1:15 pm at Allen Albee Beach (Albee Beach Rd. in Wolfeboro). The four-mile race includes a ¼ mile of Class II whitewater rapids and two portages.
There are 19 classes to suit everyone, from novice to expert. So, get those canoes, kayaks and paddles ready, grab a friend or go it alone. Registration is $20 per paddler; the first 50 participants registered will receive a free T-shirt.
Prizes will be awarded to the first three finishers in each class. Registration forms are available at the Wolfeboro Chamber of Commerce at 32 Central Ave. in Wolfeboro, on the Wolfeboro Lions Facebook page or by calling (603) 569-5454.
Racers can also register the day of the race at Albee Beach from 10 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. All proceeds from the race will benefit Lions Club Scholarships. For More information, contact Race Chair Roger Murray at (603) 569-5454.
The Lions Club motto is “We Serve,” and Lions put it into action every day. Lions are caring men and women who come together to be the difference in their communities. “We believe we can do so much more together than we can alone.”
The Wolfeboro Lions Club donates to local charities and non-profit groups, as well as funding several Wolfeboro Lions scholarship programs, and assisting those in need of glasses and hearing aids.
