CONWAY — There is no three-peat. Team Gray, captained by Connor Tofflemoyer (Class of 2020), dethroned Team White, led by two-time winning captain Mackenzie Murphy (2018), to win the annual Kennett Eagles Hockey Alumni Classic Tournament on Saturday at the Ham Ice Arena.
Team Black, guided by captain Caleb McPherson (’18) reached the championship round in the three-team tournament.
Murphy was riding a two-year win streak at the helm, including last year when 33 former Eagles suited up and took the ice for plenty of non-stop action. And, when the final puck came to rest, taking first place in the three-team tourney and earning bragging rights was Team White, captained by Murphy, who also lifted the cup in 2019 in his first year of eligibility to play with the alumni.
“It was a great day of hockey and another great day for Kennett Hockey to have so many alumni come back and play,” said Mike Lane, Class of 2000 and current head coach of the Eagles who suited up for Team White, said. “I like to win, but it was nice to see a new captain win it.”
He added: “(Connor) Tofflemoyer will be back next year and we’ll have two new captains (take part in the draft). We had a great turnout. Not everyone skated but it was nice to see so many familiar faces.”
The tournament was not held in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
McPherson, Mackenzie Murphy and Tofflemoyer drafted their teams on Friday.
Members of the Team White were Connor Furtado, ’18; Connor Doucette, ’18; Mark Lane, ’07; Mike Lane, ’00; Joe Murphy, ’09; Kevin Murphy, ’12; Mackenzie Murphy, ’18; Reilly Murphy, ’20; Grace Murphy, ’22; and Justin Umlah, ’03..
Members of Team Gray, coached by Dan Luchetti, were Connor Tofflemoyer, Class of ’20; Brian Frechette, ’06; Griffin Meador, ’10; Chris King, ’12; Trevor Olivier, ’19; Jeff Palmer, ’19; Brady Shaw, ’21; and George Weigold, ’09.
Members of Team Black included Evan Howland, Class of 1996; Todd Frechette, ’04; Trevor LaRusso, ’20; Caleb McPherson, ’18; Garrett Meador, ’07; Chuckie Smith, ’11; Dillon Smith, ’13; Mike Skelton, ’08; and Jon Simpson, ’00.
Goalie Bobby Davis, ’15, was sidelined for the Classic due to a broken ankle, leaving just two alumni net-minders in Jonny Pankhurst, ’11; and Bryson Wrobleski, ’21. The dynamic duo rotated between teams playing four games on the night.
Results:
Game 1: Team White 2, Team Black 1.
Game 2: Team Black 2, Team Gray 1.
Game 3: Team Gray 4, Team White 1.
“We were down 3-1 with a minute left and at that point, it was a three-way tie,” Lane said. “Our team would have lost (out on qualifying for the championship game) because of the final tiebreaker (penalties). We had two more than anyone, so we pulled our goalie trying to break the tiebreaker, but (Team Gray) scored an empty-netter to win 4-1.”
Championship: Team Gray 2, Team Black 0.
On Monday night, the puck officially dropped on the 24th season of recognized hockey at Kennett High.
KHS is an incredible 200-84-10 in Lane's first 15 seasons as head coach, and that now includes winning five state championships, making nine finals appearances and 11 Frozen Four appearances over that span.
Lane has all three of his assistants back on the bench — Justin Frechette working with the defense and Mike Deyak with the goalies and Dan Lucchetti working with the forwards and has fellow alumnus and former coach Todd Frechette returning to the program this winter to help when he can.
The Kennett coaching staff has its largest and youngest team ever. There are 24 boys out for the team (up from a record 23 last winter).
Kennett is scheduled to play in the annual Dover Jamboree this Saturday, playing three games against Division II schools Dover, Timberlane and Winnacunnet.
KHS is slated to host Winnacunnet in an exhibition match at Ham Ice Arena on Wednesday, Dec. 7 at 4:30 p.m. as part of a unique doubleheader. Following the first game, the Berlin-Gorham-Kennett girls’ hockey team will take to the ice to play fellow Division I team Oyster River-Portsmouth in a scrimmage.
There are two Eagles on the B-G-K team — senior Tessa Capozzoli and freshman Emma Dziedzic.
“It should be a great night of hockey,” Lane said.
The hometown flock is scheduled to put a wrap on the preseason when it hosts the annual KHS Jamboree on Saturday, Dec. 10. Eight teams — Berlin, Laconia-Winnisquam-Interlakes, Belmont Gilford, Kearsarge-Plymouth, Pembroke-Campbell all from Division III will play three games along with Division II sides Somersworth-Coe-Brown Northwood Academy and Kingswood will participate along with the Eagles. Teams of four will be placed into two cohorts.
KHS is slated to play Pembroke-Campbell, Belmont-Gilford and Kearsarge-Plymouth in exhibition play.
The Eagles are scheduled to open the season at home on Wednesday, Dec. 14, hosting three-time defending state champs Berlin at Ham Ice Arena at 6 p.m.
“There’s nothing better than seeing where you stand on the first night,” Lane said. “We’re looking forward to it. Berlin is a great program and we have a lot of respect for them.”
Last March, Berlin-Gorham scored goals in all three periods to top longtime rival Kennett 3-1 in the Division III quarterfinal at Notre Dame Arena. The Mountaineers went on to win the title.
Kennett will again host the annual Peter Hall Christmas Tournament during its holiday break (Dec. 26-28).
