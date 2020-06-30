WOLFEBORO — Seacoast United North and The Nick are excited to be teaming up this summer to provide a safe, organized, 'recreational' soccer league for both youth and adult players alike.
The Summer 2020 “Twilight Leagues” will be held twice each week starting on July 7 (Tuesdays and Thursdays), and adhere to all local and state Phase 3 COVID-19 “return to play” guidelines.
Any town team, recreation team, middle school team, high school team or adult team is welcome to join.
All leagues will have a 7v7 round-robin format, and each team will be guaranteed eight games; maximum roster of 10 players.
If you are not yet affiliated with any team, SUSC will help to find you a spot on one of our rosters.
Cost is $350 per team, or $40 per player.
We are offering the following divisions: adult co-ed; junior girls (U16/U14); and junior boys (U16/U14).
For more information or to register, contact Jamie Killeen at jkilleen@agms.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.