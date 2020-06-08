CONWAY — The Onesie One Lapper might be here to stay even when the COVID-19 pandemic goes away.
The always creative White Mountain Milers recently successfully pulled off their second virtual running challenge since the coronavirus in April. First, the Milers held a three-person virtual 5K with teams of three combining their times for an overall time. The event attracted 21 teams.
The idea for the Onesie One Lapperis virtual running challenge was the brainchild of Terry and Chris Ballou, who even got creative with its announcement as you can see at tinyurl.com/ybsw9uyh.
Thirty-two people of all ages took to a track in their neighborhoods in their best onesies to run or walk a 400-meter lap. The times and a photo were submitted to the Ballous, and the results were announced by Milers’ President Theresa Struble on Facebook on May 17.
“It's a beautiful spring day and the perfect time to announce the results from our first-ever Virtual Onesie One Lapper! This event was a wild success...we had 32 competitors, ranging from Rainbow Bunnies to Spotted Cows to Bananas to Pandas and much more,” Struble wrote. “Check out the Miler's Facebook Page to see all the photos that were submitted. THANK YOU to all who participated. Your pictures brought smiles to so many and reminds us that we have to stay positive and engaged when times are tough. If you can race a 400 (which many claim to be the hardest track event) while wearing a Onesie, you can do anything!”
Struble said “it was a tough decision, but the top prize for Best Onesies” went to Matt Gavett in his T-Rex onesie and Mary Nagel as the Stay Puft Marshmallow Man.
“Huge congrats to Matt and Mary for not only making it 400 meters encumbered by these costumes, but for being so creative and dedicated to the challenge. Well done!”
Category winners were:
Fastest male split: Darron Laughland, 50, also known as Scuba Man, 1:19.
Fastest female split: Terry Ballou, 52, also known as Lion Queen, 1:15.
Fastest over 60 male: Brian Otis, 61, also known as Spotted Cow, 1:35.
Fastest over 60 female: Jane Chauvin, 60, also known as GoreTex Woman, 1:50.
Fastest walker male: Steve Dowling, 70, also known as Construction Man, 2:25.
Fastest walker female: Donna Cormier, 66, also known as Spotted Cow, 2:46.
Fastest under 13: Tucker Laughland, 11, 1:40.
Results — Females: Terry Ballou, 1:15; Suz Laughland, 46, 1:26; Abbie DesMarais, 15, 1:28; Corrie Hempel, 35, 1:33; Ashley Benes, 39, 1:37; Kristine Reardon, 45, 1:43.9; Laura Holtby, 35, 1:44.25; Sara Holtby, 40, 1:45.23; Jane Chauvin, 60, 1:50; Amie Edmunds, 43, 2:02; Sherri DesMarais, 51, 2:04; Margie Riforgiato, 62, 2:05; Mary Nagel, 62, 2:05; Theresa Struble, 50, 2:14; Christine Smith, 34, 2:19; Tina MacDonald, 48, 2:20; Stacey Burke, 43, 2:23; Jackie Dziedzic, 39, 2:23; and Staci Colbath, 35, 2:23.
Male: Darron Laughland, 1:19; Patrick Laughland, 13, 1:25; Logan Gavett, 15, 1:34; Brian Otis, 1:35; Tucker Laughland, 1:40; Mike Bryan, 53, 1:42; Peter Moore, 56, 2:00; Matt Gavett, 2:37 (40 million years in dinosaur time); and Bentley Gavett, 8, 3:25.
Walkers: Male: Steve Dowling, 2:25; and Dylan Gavett, 14, 4:25.
Walkers: Female: Donna Cormier, 66, 2:46; and Cathy Livingston, 53, 3:46.
