CONWAY — After having to take the 2020 baseball season off last spring due to the coronavirus, the MWV Cal Ripken League is excited to announce that youth baseball is back for the 2021 season.
The MWV Cal Ripken League Board of Directors is committed to providing a safe and enjoyable baseball experience for the youth in our valley. Working together with other Cal Ripken organizations around the state and following the Governor’s Guidelines for Youth and Amateur Sports, the board will spend time this spring to develop safe protocols for the players in our league.
The Cal Ripken regular season is anticipated to run from May 3 to June 4 with playoffs to follow.
This season there will be some changes for the league as the board looks to even out team size at both the Major and Minor League levels. This year, MWV Cal Ripken will be conducting tryouts for all players interested in playing in the Major and Minor Leagues. After the tryout is complete, players will be selected to teams and contacted by the head coach of that team to begin the season.
All players that live in Bartlett, Jackson, Conway, Eaton, Albany, Chatham, Madison, Tamworth and Freedom will be participating in a tryout on Thursday April 15 and Friday April 16. The time and location is still to be determined. Players will only need to attend one of the days of the tryout.
Prior to tryouts, all players must register with MWV Cal Ripken. Registration can be completed at the MWV Cal Ripken website: mwv.sportssignup.com/.
Registration must be complete by April 12 to participate in the 2021 season.
Parents should register players for the correct leagues by birthdate:
Major Leagues (11-12 year olds): May 1, 2008 – April 30, 2010.
Minor Leagues (9-10 year olds): May 1, 2010 – April 30, 2012.
Rookie League (6-8 year olds): May 1, 2012 – April 30, 2015.
Additional information and updated will be posted to the MWV Cal Ripken Facebook and Instagram pages.
Any questions should be directed via email to League President Andy Pepin (apepin23@gmail.com) or League Vice-President Josh McAllister (mcallisterKHS@gmail.com).
