CONWAY — Former Kennett High standout and Major League All-Star pitcher Jeff Locke is doing his part to help young baseball players.
The clinics for pitchers and catchers, scheduled for this Saturday and Feb. 6, have sold out according to Bull Dogs President Greg Allain.
“Having Jeff on board and wanting to help out, is awesome,” Allain said. “If these sessions work out, which I’m sure they will, them we’ll do something for the high school kids in mid-February.”
He added: “I’m really happy he wants to be involved. “The kids are going to get a ton out of this.”
Locke, 33, of Madison, is the lone two-time New Hampshire Player of the Year while at Kennett High in 2005 and 06. He was the first selection in the second round in the 2006 Major League Baseball draft by the Atlanta Braves. He played in the Major League from 2011-16 with the Pittsburgh Pirates and 2017 with the Miami Marlins. He went 35-43 with a 4.59 earned run average with 481 strikeouts.
Locke, known as "the Redstone Rocket," made the All-Star team in 2013.
Locke sat out the 2018 season, dealing with a partially torn labrum in his shoulder, but teams inquired about his services
“There are still opportunities out there for me,” he said in a Mach 2018 interview with the Sun. “It’s just kind of hard to put all of your eggs in one basket when you’re not 100 percent. We’ve gotten offers from just about everyone, but I don’t want to sign just to sign; then I’m someone else’s problem.”
Perhaps Locke’s best start came July 4, 2015, when he threw eight scoreless innings and gave up only two hits, leading the Pirates to a 1-0 win over the Cleveland Indians before a crowd of 37,298 at PNC Park.
"Oh man, he really pitched a good game," Cleveland's Terry Francona said at the time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.