Bob Hodgman-Burns, the head coach of the Fryeburg Academy boys’ soccer and boys’ lacrosse teams, placed 10th in the annual Freedom Turkey Trot on Thursday morning. Less than a year removed from hip replacement surgery, he covered the 5K in 24:43. (COURTESY PHOTO)
Paul Bazanchuk crosses the finish line, placing sixth overall in the annual Freedom Turkey Trot on Thanksgiving morning, while Carli Krebs, the fastest female on the day, is hot on his heels. (CHRISTINE TAYLOR PHOTO)
They’re off and running in the annual Freedom Turkey Trot on Thanksgiving morning. (CHRISTINE TAYLOR PHOTO)
Freedom’s own Hunter Krebs won the annual Freedom Turkey Trot on Thanksgiving morning. (CHRISTINE TAYLOR PHOTO)
Rhylie McConkey (left) and Bentley Britland head to the finish line in the annual Freedom Turkey Trot on Thanksgiving morning. (CHRISTINE TAYLOR PHOTO)
Trevor Ricker, joined by his dog, placed third in the annual Freedom Turkey Trot on Thanksgiving morning. (CHRISTINE TAYLOR PHOTO)
FREEDOM — Former Kennett High standout and current Clarkson University cross-country skier Hunter Krebs took top honors Thursday morning in his hometown, winning the annual Freedom Turkey Trot. This year’s event attracted an enthusiastic field of 83 runners who started the holiday off on the right foot for a great cause.
The turkey trot benefits the First Christian Church of Freedom Church and Food Pantry. The race raised $2,000 to help stock the pantry shelves.
Krebs covered the 5K course in 21 minutes and nine seconds to win the trot over Edward McPherson, who was second in 21:22, while Trevor Ricker placed third in 21:47.
For the women, current Kennett High senior and defending state cross-country ski champion Carli Krebs, Hunter’s sister, was the first finisher, crossing the line seventh overall in 22:13.
Kristen McKay-DaCorte was second for the women and eighth overall in 23:00, while Grace Murdoch Roy was the third female, placing 12th in 26:40.
It was a true family affair for the Krebs as Carli and Hunter’s parents, Stephanie and John, also ran the trot, finishing 39th ad 41st, respectively, in 46:24 and 49:19, while their grandparents, Dee and Jim Yeager, finished 62nd and 74th, respectively, in 54:43 and 56:39.
“Calumet Nation folks were there to volunteer to make sure the race went beautifully: Karen and Victor Vitek, Bob and Pat Pustell, Pete Schiller, Colin Sheehan, Carole Ogren, Paul Olzerowicz, Noreen Downs and lots of others,” the Calumet Lutheran Ministries Facebook page stated. “Many thanks to Christine Taylor for these wonderful pics that captured the fun of the day and to Steven Hoyt for being the morning's cruise director to be sure everyone felt welcome!”
Calumet Lutheran Ministries was a cosponsor of the turkey trot, which started at Freedom Elementary School.
“We'll be seeking a bunch of sponsorships next year — individuals and businesses who want to support a great day when people come together to help the Freedom Food Pantry,” said race director Knute Ogren. “Reach out to me (knute@calumet.org) if you have ideas for who might be a good fit.”
He added: “First Christian Church of Freedom provides the Freedom Food Pantry with space, insurance, heat, electricity and the central location which makes the Food Pantry such a great resource to so many. Calumet is pleased to be a sponsor of this event and will be joined by lots of others for 2023.
“The leadership and volunteers of the Freedom Food Pantry are working tirelessly — all year long — to make sure neighbors experiencing food insecurity can be nourished and nurtured. These faithful volunteers are the reason that the Freedom Food Pantry is known all over as a fantastic community partner.”
