FREEDOM — Former Kennett High standout and current Clarkson University cross-country skier Hunter Krebs took top honors Thursday morning in his hometown, winning the annual Freedom Turkey Trot. This year’s event attracted an enthusiastic field of 83 runners who started the holiday off on the right foot for a great cause.

The turkey trot benefits the First Christian Church of Freedom Church and Food Pantry. The race raised $2,000 to help stock the pantry shelves.

