CONWAY — The Home Run Bulldogs are already looking ahead to baseball in 2022.
Tryouts for the 10U and 12U teams (player age as of May 1, 2022) are this Saturday at Dick O’Brien Field, 1634 Main Street, in Center Conway at 2 p.m.
Tryouts for 13U, 14U and 15U (player age as of May 1, 2022) are also on Saturday at 5 p.m. at Fryeburg Academy, 745 Main Street, Fryeburg, Maine.
Tryouts for 17U will be at a date and time still yet to be determined.
To register for the tryouts, go to tinyurl.com/s9ttm9v5.
For more on the Home Run Bulldogs, visit homerunbulldogs.net or contact president/founder Greg Allain at (603) 662-4882.
