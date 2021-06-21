PINKHAM NOTCH — Mount Washington is known to be home of the world's weather. Over the weekend, nearly 900 runners got a first-hand taste of "the beast of the East," in the 60th Northeast Delta Dental Mount Washington Road Race.
The race was broken up into two days due to COVID-19 precautions, but the 7.6-mile races still generated plenty of excitement.
There was no surprise when Joe Gray, 37, of Colorado Springs, Colo., a four-time winner of Mount Washington and the reigning World Mountain Running Champion, started in the lead at the sunny and pleasant base and did nothing but increase his advantage to the foggy, cold and windswept finish on Sunday morning.
On Saturday, Kim Dobson, 37, of Eagle, Colo., ran away from the field to win the women’s race in 1:11:16 on Saturday. It was Dobson’s sixth win in six tries.
Ashley Brasovan, 30, of Golden, Colo., took an early lead out of the gates and pushed the pace until being passed and dropped by Dobson around the 1.5-mile mark. Dobson’s lead at the halfway mark was around a minute over Brasovan. By the 5-mile mark, Dobson’s lead was insurmountable, and she continued to pull away until the end.
Brasovan held off a late surge from Samantha Diaz, 29, of Jackson, Wyo., to take second place in 1:14:28. Diaz finished strong in 1:15:24, good for third place.
For the men, Gray’s lead was a minute by the halfway mark, and he more than doubled the lead in the second half of the race. Gray finished in a time of 1:01:40 and has won the race the last five times he has entered.
When asked what keeps him motivated, Gray replied, “It’s all about the personal challenge. Whether you finish first, middle pack or last, in running you are always challenging yourself.”
Gray rose to the challenge on this day. While Gray led all the way, the ageless Eric Blake,42, of West Hartford, Conn., and a four-time champion was running side by side with Lee Berube, 30, of Syracuse, N.Y. Blake and Berube ran shoulder to shoulder for most of the race.
Rounding out the top five for the women was 2019 co-winner Heidi Caldwell, 29, of Craftsbury Common, Vt., 1:19:11, and Ashley Busa, 36, of Portsmouth, 1:21:34.
As the first finisher from the Granite State, Busa received the Crossan Cup.
Kim Nedeau, 41, of Leverett, Mass., finished sixth and won the master’s division in 1:21:46. Making Nedeau’s finish even more impressive was she hadn’t run for almost 2 years and had trained almost exclusively on an elliptical machine.
However, the big star of Saturday’s race was Mount Washington and the famous weather. What looked like a rainy day hours before race time, turned into a mostly sunny and muggy start. During the first several miles runners were treated to relatively sheltered winds and fairly dry conditions.
Dobson took full advantage of the conditions and was on a record-setting pace, with a course record and a $5,000 bonus insight. As the race hit the 5-mile mark Dobson was still setting a record pace, but it was here that the weather took control and center stage.
What was a relatively nice day was erased all at once. From mile five until the end, runners were greeted with 40-50 mph winds with gusts over 60. If the winds were not enough, the fog was so thick that visibility was diminished to almost nothing. Dobson quipped when she was done that she was not concentrating on her times, but just running the best she could. When asked if she was ever looking over her shoulder, Dobson responded with “it wouldn’t do any good, I wouldn’t know if anyone was there.”
Like the women on Saturday, the men were setting a blistering pace in the pleasant, lower elevations. But, as the runners approached 5000 feet, the conditions became blustery, the fog (clouds) rolled in, temperatures dropped and the speeds suffered. Blake dug deep and dropped Berube in the final stretch of the race to take second overall and first master (over 40 years old) in 1:03:53. Berube finished third in a time of 1:04:28. It was Berube’s second consecutive third-place finish.
Rounding out the top five was Samuel Fazioli, 29, of Salem, finishing in fourth in a time of 1:06:06. Fazioli won the Crossan Cup. And, clocking a time of 1:07:17 was Eric Lipuma, 28, of Richmond, Vt. Fazioli and Lipuma improved on their 10th and ninth-place finishes, respectively, in 2019.
There were 442 finishers for the women and 435 for the men. Local finishers included (women) Kimberly Proulx, Conway, 26th, 1:37.40; Victoria Weigold, Glen, 46th, 1:46.29; Ashley Benes, Moultonborough, 111th, 1:57.44; Marie Shay, Intervale, 137th, 2:01.44; Susan Davidson, Bridgton, Maine, 139th, 2:01.49; Julie Adams, Tuftonboro, 160th, 2:03.51; Jackie Dziedzic, North Conway, 2:09.26; Stacey Burke, North Conway, 201st, 2:09.50; Katja Fox, Wolfeboro, 204th, 2:20.10; Tara Watt, North Conway, 232nd, 2:14.24; Cassie Coons, Wolfeboro, 234th, 2:14.57; Amy Wilson, Berlin, 2:15.04; Crystal Gauvin, Glen, 253rd, 2:18.07; Erin Perry, Conway, 300th, 2:24.34; Josie Beattie, Conway, 301st, 2:24.36; Tarren Reynolds, Bridgton, Maine, 343rd, 2:30.55; Andrea Leonard, Bartlett, 353rd, 2:34.15; Margaret Riforgiato, Conway, 359th, 2:36.58; and Emily Tebbetts, Ossipee, 382nd, 2:44.35.
Men: Richard Fargo, Chatham, 1:34.17; Andrew Doherty, Center Conway, 99th, 1:35.17; Kevin Tilton, Conway, 100th, 1:35.18; Kempes Corbally, Wolfeboro, 164th, 1:45.48; Richard Masta, North Sandwich, 187th, 1:47.46; Michael St. Hillaire, Freedom, 216th, 1:53.12; Andrew Clear, Fryeburg, Maine, 247th, 1:59.03; Jason Cohen, Dummer, 2:01.07; Erik Rugar, Center Conway, 285th, 2:05.06; Paul Kirsch, Madison, 295th, 2:06.33; Marc Ohlson, Conway, 303rd, 2:08.21; Thomas Zotti, Wolfeboro, 313th, 2:10.33; Will White, Jackson, 316th, 2:20.54; Michael Bryan, Conway, 317th, 2:11.08; Brian King, Wolfeboro, 340th, 2:14.24; Frank Holmes, Eaton Center, 345th, 2:15.46; Scott Dvorak, Bridgton, Maine, 355th, 2:18.06; and Jim Hoburg, Moultonborough, 366th, 2:21.30.
Sponsored by Northeast Delta Dental, the race ascends the Mt. Washington Auto Road from Pinkham Notch to the 6288-foot summit of Mount Washington. In addition to the unrelenting grade averaging 12 percent, runners face the added challenge of Mount Washington’s famously high winds, precipitation and unpredictable temperatures.
Prizes include $1,000 apiece for the first male and female finishers, smaller cash prizes for the next five men and women and the top three male and female masters (over 40), prizes for the first male and female finishers from New Hampshire, and a $5,000 bonus for setting a new course record.
