FRYEBURG — Fryeburg Academy boys' varsity soccer coach Bob Hodgman-Burns will run the 18th annual Fryeburg Academy Soccer Camp this summer.
The camp, open to boys and girls from kindergarten to eighth-grade from across Western Maine and the Mount Washington Valley, runs Aug. 15-19 on the Fryeburg Academy Game Field in Fryeburg, Maine.
Coach Hodgman-Burns will be joined by current and former members of the Raiders soccer program for a week of skill and tactical development to the “Beautiful Game.”
Campers will learn proper passing techniques; shooting skills; team play; and there will be individual drills offered to practice during the off-season.
"It's a fun camp," Hodgman-Burns said. "Aside from learning proper techniques, I hope the campers will learn an appreciation for the game. It's a great introduction to the game and a way to develop your skills in a no stress environment."
Coach Hodgman-Burns is in his 18th year as the boys' varsity coach at Fryeburg Academy where he is a two-time Western Maine Conference All Star coach. His Raiders have been a regular in post-season play since he took the helm.
He is also the former girls' varsity soccer coach at Kennett High. A member of the Kennett High Sports Hall of Fame, Hodgman-Burns was a three-sport standout at Kennett and later at Wheton College. He holds an E license and is also the former coach of the Leysin American School in Switzerland boy’s team.
Camp will run from 9 a.m. to noon.
The cost of the camp is $100 for the week. Each camper will receive a T-shirt and a soccer ball.
Athletes are urged to bring their cleats, shin guards, sunscreen and a water bottle. Come ready to play one the first day.
For questions or to register, feel free to contact Coach Hodgman-Burns at (207)-256-0865, or by email at bhodgman-burns@fryeburgacademy.org. Make sure to give camper’s shirt size.
