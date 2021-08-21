CONWAY — Hard work, defense and a love of the game — that was the recipe for success for the MWV boys’ basketball team this summer. The Eagles, a collection of the current and future members of the Kennett High team, capped off an impressive summer on the hardwood recently by winning the Laconia Summer League and then the annual Battle at the Crossroads Tournament a couple of days later.
“We win because of our defense and effort,” said Coach Todd Giles. “The guys know this is their identity and that if they don’t play hard they can lose to anyone.”
Members of the team include five seniors, five juniors, a sophomore and a freshman in Nick Houghton-LaClair, Grady Livingston, Isaiah Mojica, Evan Koroski, Alex Clark, Ben Dougherty, Spencer Ogren, Spencer Ballou, Jake Infringer, Kyle Stearns, Taven Porter and Davin Bailey.
Giles, who coaches the Kennett Middle School boys’ basketball team, was joined on the bench by Mark Porter, Carsten Porter and Karl Ogren, while Kim Livingston was the team’s manager.
The Eagles wrapped up the Laconia Summer League in style on July 26. The league tipped off on July 23 with the boys from Conway playing Gilford, which won the Division III state championship in March.
“At the half, it was a close game but we ended up losing by 30 points,” Giles said. “We didn’t shoot well. The kids played hard but we didn’t execute. From that point on, we went undefeated and got a little bit better with each game.”
In summer play, there are eight teams and you play all but one team once. Merrimack Valley was the lone team MWV did not see during the summer.
At 5-1, the Eagles met Inter-Lakes in the opening round of the single-elimination playoffs. Unfortunately, the Lakers were unable to field a team and therefore forfeited the contest.
In the Final Four, MWV met Hopkinton and took care of business to punch its ticket to the finals, where the boys got a rematch against Gilford.
“In warmups, you could see our kids were confident,” Giles said. “They walked off the court after warmups and you could see there was no doubt in their eyes we were going to play well. This group never thinks that victory is too hard. They truly embody a team and cheer for each other, putting team success above individual success.”
The Eagles beat Gilford by 10 to claim the championship.
“It was the best game all summer up to that point,” said Giles. ‘The guys moved the ball, found the extra man. They are really an unselfish bunch.”
MWV then won the Battle at the Crossroads in Bedford on July 28-29. The Eagles, who won the title in 2019, were actually technically the defending champs since the tournament was canceled in 2020 due to COVID-19.
“We had the longest drive of anyone in the summer league and at the Crossroads but we had more parents at our games than anyone else,” Giles said. “Our parents made it feel like a home game at times. They were incredible all summer.”
The Eagles tipped off on July 28 with three games in pool play against Raymond, Derryfield and Farmington. They went 3-0 to secure the No. 1 seed for the playoffs the following day.
In the opening round of single-elimination play, MWV beat Coe-Brown to advance to the semifinals. In the semis, the Eagles edged Souhegan in overtime to reach the championship game.
“Against Souhegan, we played as well as we did when we beat Gilford,” Giles said, “and then we carried that over to the championship game.”
Everything clicked for Giles’ squad against Campbell in the finals. MWV cruised to a 65-42 win.
“The finals were a little bit deceiving because we had both played six games in two days,” said Giles. “Both teams were exhausted.”
He added: “It was wonderful (to see the boys win). One of the things that helped us at the Crossroads was with six games, we played everyone every half. We wanted to win the tournament but I told the boys beforehand, this is a marathon, not a sprint. We had a deep bench and we used it. That allowed us to keep people fresh and play such aggressive physical defense.”
In going 6-0, the Eagles scored 46 points in their first game followed by 55, 35, 46, 44 and 65 in the finals.
“We’re not a team that is going to outscore people,” Giles said. “Our identity is so ingrained in our defense. This was such a tough-minded defensive team.”
