Center Conway's Sean Doherty won the sprint title in the at the North American Rollerski Biathlon Championships on the Ethan Allen Firing Range in Jericho, Vt., Aug. 6-7. (COURTESY U.S. BIATHLON/NORDIC FOCUS)
JERICHO, Vt. — Three-time U.S. Olympian Sean Doherty rollerbladed and shot his way to the sprint title at the North American Rollerski Biathlon Championships on the Ethan Allen Firing Range in Jericho, Vt., Aug. 6-7. Jackson resident and University of Vermont sophomore Grace Castonguay had a strong showing in the junior women’s division.
A Center Conway resident, Doherty, topped a field of 29 racers to win the open men’s sprint on Aug. 6 by 53 seconds over his nearest challenger.
Representing National Guard Biathlon, Doherty covered the course in 25:10.7 with a total of three misses (two at the prone station and one standing) during the shooting stages.
Maxime Germain, of National Guard Biathlon/U.S. Biathlon Association, was second in 26:03.1 with two misses (one prone, one standing), narrowly edging teammate Vaclav Cervenka by the blink of an eye, who was third in 26:03.3 with three misses (one prone, two standing).
On Aug. 7, it was Germain who won the men’s open mass start of 16 racers in 39:55.7. He had six total misses from the four shooting stations (two at the first prone station, one at the second, one at the first standing station and two at the second).
Doherty finished second in 39:59.9 with seven misses (one at the first prone station, three at the second, one at the first standing station and two at the second), while Cervenka rounded out the podium in third in 40:05.8 with six misses (two at the first prone station, one at the second, none at the first standing station but three at the second).
In the junior women’s sprint, Castonguay, skiing for Soldier Hollow and the Ethan Allen Biathlon Club, was seventh in 29:21.5 with seven misses (three in prone and four standing.
Helen Wilson of Team Crosscut won the race in 23:56.7 with two misses (one in prone and one standing), while teammate and junior national team member Lexie Madigan was second in 25:40.4 with three misses (two on prone and one standing), and Dartmouth Ski Team member Hannah Chipman was third in 26:31.5 with six misses (four at prone and two standing).
In the pursuit for the junior women, Casontguay was fourth in 44:18.7 with 14 misses from the four stations (three at the first prone station, five at the second, and three at both standing stations).
Dolcie Tanguay, Paul Smith College/New York Ski Education Foundation, took top honors on 40:04.8 with six misses (at each of the first prone stations, and one at both standing stations), with Alexandra Rud, Duluth Biathlon/junior national team, placing second in 41:22.3 with five misses (none at the first prone station, three at the second, and one at each of the standing stations), while Kaisa Bosek, Paul Smith College/Minnesota Biathlon, was third in 42:23.4 with eight misses (one at the first prone station, two at the second, three at the first standing station but two at the second).
The US Biathlon Association named Doherty to the national team for the 2022-23 season.
Doherty is the most decorated junior biathlete ever with 10 career medals (four gold, four silver and two bronze).
Doherty had a breakout season in 2013, winning a gold and two silver medals in the IBU Junior World Championships, the first U.S. Biathlon athlete to triple podium at any World Championship event. It marked the first time in U.S. biathlon history any athlete (youth/senior) had won three individual medals in World Championship competition. He was the most decorated athlete, male or female, at those championships.
