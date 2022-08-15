Sean Doherty wins Rollerski Nationals

Center Conway's Sean Doherty won the sprint title in the at the North American Rollerski Biathlon Championships on the Ethan Allen Firing Range in Jericho, Vt., Aug. 6-7. (COURTESY U.S. BIATHLON/NORDIC FOCUS)

JERICHO, Vt. — Three-time U.S. Olympian Sean Doherty rollerbladed and shot his way to the sprint title at the North American Rollerski Biathlon Championships on the Ethan Allen Firing Range in Jericho, Vt., Aug. 6-7. Jackson resident and University of Vermont sophomore Grace Castonguay had a strong showing in the junior women’s division.

A Center Conway resident, Doherty, topped a field of 29 racers to win the open men’s sprint on Aug. 6 by 53 seconds over his nearest challenger.

