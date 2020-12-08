CONWAY — In preparation for its upcoming 50th season, Cranmore Mountain Meisters — the nation’s largest weekly recreational ski racing program in the country — held a team captains’ Zoom remote meeting Monday night.
According to Cranmore Meisters coordinator Kevin Hamlin, “We had about 12 team captains participate, so it was a good start."
Although there had been some question as to whether Meisters would be held this year due to COVID-19 protocol concerns, Hamlin said with modifications the program will continue.
Along with Cranmore General Manager and President Ben Wilcox and Cranmore Snowsports School Director Karen Dolan, Hamlin said he felt it was important to continue the program, which was started in 1971 as the “Local Yokel” league by the late Herbert Schneider and late former ski operations director Steve Sherlock.
Schneider always said the program was a great way of informing “the guy pumping gas down on Main Street and local waitresses and bartenders” about what was going on up at the mountain.
They, in turn, would let their customers know about Cranmore, Schneider said.
It also created positive community spirit for the valley’s residents by bringing them together for a day of racing and camaraderie each week.
“We are continuing that spirit but with some changes due to coronavirus, regarding social distancing,” said Wilcox this week. “It’s a great valley tradition and we want to keep it going.”
A big change is there will not be any apres-ski this year.
“People can still come to Zip’s (Pub and Grill) via reservations with their group that they came with, but there will not be any entertainment,” said Hamlin.
He plans to add a new weekly drawing to win prizes donated by local restaurants and merchants. Those names will be published in his weekly race summaries in the Thursday edition of The Conway Daily Sun.
Hamlin said he is expecting 350-plus racers this year competing on 13-person teams, with team members racing in different class levels.
The goal is participation in the 10-week series, Jan. 6 through March 17 (excluding February Vacation Week).
Individual racers can register and be assigned to a team.
Only eight scores per team are counted each week.
The race course will be open from 9 a.m.-5:30 p.m. each Race Day (Wednesday).
Meisters Option One costs $129 and includes Meister Race Day, weekly virtual raffle drawings and two Meister Clinics with lift access.
Meisters Option Two — Mountain Meister Plus ($229) includes Meister Race Day, weekly virtual raffle drawings, unlimited practice course Wednesdays on race days; unlimited NASTAR on Saturday, Sunday and during holiday and vacation periods (does not include lift access); and four Meister clinics with lift access.
Registration is taking place Dec. 7-23 and Jan. 4-6, with the first day of racing to be Jan. 6. Registration is closed during Christmas Vacation Week, Dec. 23-Jan. 3.
All registration is online this season. Returning Meisters must update their NASTAR registration at NASTAR.com.
Passes will be pre-printed and ready for racers to pick up or they may be mailed.
Highlights of the upcoming season are listed online at cranmore.com/things-to-do/races-competition/mountain-meisters-series). They include:
• Pre-season clinics: Dec. 15 and 22, 10 a.m.-noon.
• Meister Wednesday Pass, including two clinics with lift access ticket.
• Weekly In-Season Clinics: Jan. 5, 12, 19, 26 and Feb. 2, 9 and 23 and March 2, Downhill Practice (February Vacation Week Feb. 17 no clinic).
• Pay to Play: Racers can Pay to Play a third run for a $5 donation at the start shack. Pay to Play will be available after 12 p.m. each Wednesday. Money collected for Pay to Play will support a local charity (End 68 Hours of Hunger; Starting Point; Believe in Books; Way Station and Jen’s Friends
The program is once again featuring a Pay to Play Practice Course.
For more information, call Cranmore at (603) 356-5543 or go to cranmore.com.
