By James Anderson
The football season was fun, and congratulations to the NFL for the way they handled the COVID-19 pandemic keeping teams on the field with minimal interruptions. Let’s hope baseball can be as successful. Before we get into actual meaningful games however we have to survive the hot stove period where free agents sign with other teams and franchises trade players who stand to make too much money in the upcoming season, putting them over the salary cap.
After my time living on Long Island my No. 1 loyalty in Major League Baseball is to the Yankees. I also enjoy pulling for the Red Sox, and the Cardinals in the National League. For weeks on the hot stove, the talk was about DJ Lemahieu leaving the Yankees and signing with another team. But fortunately, DJ wanted to stay with the Bombers. There was talk that Yadier Molina was thinking of leaving the Cardinals. Yadier is very dear to Cardinals fans. Fortunately, he ended up inking a one-year, team-friendly deal.
Red Sox fans weren’t so lucky. Andrew Benintendi was dealt by the Sox to Kansas City in a three-team deal with the Mets being the third club.
I enjoyed watching Andrew play, and will miss him. He reminded me a little of Carl Yastrzemski, in that he played left-field, and batted third from the left side. I hope Chris Sale returns to Fenway and can pitch effectively. He’s on schedule following successful Tommy John surgery.
Interests in general. The Red Sox traded Michael Kopech to the White Sox for Sale. Kopech quickly became a highly-touted young pitcher, but hurt his pitching elbow. He underwent Tommy John surgery. Last year, due to the pandemic, he opted out of the 2020 season. The White Sox are loaded, and I am intrigued to see how Michael makes out.
Another pitcher coming back after Tommy John surgery is the Jordan Montgomery of the Yankees. These young pitchers were can’t miss youngsters, and I wish them the best.
It will be fun also to see how the National League West shakes out between the defending champion Los Angeles Dodgers and the San Diego Padres after both franchises rolled out the checkbooks to beef up their starting pitching.
Finally, although the Red Sox lost two outfielders, I am excited to watch Alex Verduco play a full season. He came from the Dodgers in the Mookie Betts deal. It will be fun to watch.
Let’s just hope Aaron Judge is healthy, and the Red Sox vs. Yankees rivalry is fun to watch. COVID, please leave pro baseball alone, so we can watch and enjoy.
One final thing to keep an eye on with the Yankees is their young catcher Kyle Higashioka. He threatens to take over for a once thought to be franchise catcher Gary Sanchez. Gary can hit and throw, but he can’t catch. His version of catching is to wait for the ball to stop rolling and pick it up. Just one fan's opinion. Now lets, play ball!
