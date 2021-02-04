The Meat Packers had two opportunities in the NFC Championship game to score touchdowns on fourth down while deep in the red zone, but chose to kick field goals instead, leaving them home for the Super Bowl.
Aaron Rodgers is your QB. Give him a chance. Now Aaron might look to play elsewhere next season. The Patriots need a QB, as does Chicago. The Packers don’t deserve Aaron. I had Green Bay winning it all, now I am on the Brady Bandwagon because, like so many New England fans, I am emotionally cheering for Brady and Gronk (Rob Gronkowski).
Green Bay is losing it’s name of title town.
The story of the game however was Tampa’s Jason Pierre-Paul, who was in Rodgers’ face all afternoon. JPP, as he is known, was fantastic all afternoon.
Pierre-Paul played college ball for the South Florida Bulls in Tampa, and was drafted by the Giants. If he can pressure (Kansas City quarterback Patrick) Mahomes in the Super Bowl, Brady will be on another Super Bowl winning team. As for Patriots fans they are watching and cheering for Brady and Gronk. They will be glued to the screen on Sunday, stuffing their faces with chicken wings, clam dip, mini egg rolls and chili.
Sports fans have a way of becoming emotionally involved with the players on their favorite teams, like Mookie Betts on the Dodgers. Brady and Gronk however were two guys who Patriot fans loved for the many times they brought Super Bowl trophies to New England. It may be a while before New England is in the bowl again.
I don't have a score prediction, just the Bucs have too much defense for K.C., and will win the game.
Just one fans opinion.
