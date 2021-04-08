By James Anderson
Will Hallam of the Fryeburg Academy boys’ basketball team has been described as an extremely coachable athlete who has the size to dominate high school basketball.
Coach Sedgewick Saunders also refers to “Big Will” as the consummate team player. He cheers for his teammates when he is on the bench, and wants to win for his teammates. When given instruction he works on the suggestions on his own in an attempt to internalize. A boy of Will’s size 6’ 6,” and big has the attention of the opponent.
Will often is pushed and fouled when he is on the floor, similar to “Hack a Shaq” (Shaquille O'Neal, who was frequently fouled around the hoop). Once Will gets position in the lane, the only way to beat him is to push or foul. This can get both physically and mentally draining.
Will’s coachability has been a great asset in his development while he learns the game, and learns to flourish in the basketball environment. He is fortunate to have soft, skilled and quick hands to help him during this learning process. He has been working on a signature offensive move that will help make him unstoppable at this level and appealing to coaches at the next level.
Coach Saunders believes once the Raiders develop a more consistent outside game it will open things for “Big Will.” We have to remember Will is just moving into his junior season next year. It must have been comforting for Will to have senior Eli Mahan alongside during these learning seasons to help shoulder the load inside for obvious reasons in basketball, however, there is another asset Eli brings which is maximum effort 100 percent of the time, as well as a desire to win. To Eli the point is to win, and according to Coach Saunders Will has that same desire.
Eli will graduate this spring, and the Raiders will have to rely on Bobby Hallam, Gunnar Saunders, Liam Quinn and Kyle Littlefield to shoulder the load. Eli will be tough to replace because this fan always felt the Raiders could win with Eli on the team.
Coach Saunders is patient but his optimism for the future comes through as Will and his teammates continue to develop for an exciting future. A little peek into the Raider crystal ball came earlier this season when down by two in double overtime, Saunders called for a timeout to set up a play for Big Will inside. Point guard Armel Maloji made a perfect pass inside to Will, who powered it in forcing a third overtime, where the Raiders would take control and win in a thriller.
With a coach like Sedgewick Saunders and players like those returning it is an exciting time to be a Raider basketball fan.
