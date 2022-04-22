I love springtime. Not just because we can stop shoveling snow or head out the door without dressing like the Michelin man. I love spring for reasons too many to count. The smell of grass growing and flowers blooming, the longer days and warmer afternoons and, in general, the increased number of smiles you meet on the street and around the office.
It is also the start of another baseball season. I am a big Red Sox fan and am excited to get to my first game this year in a couple weeks. The anticipation of an exciting run at the playoffs and some priceless lazy summer afternoons listening to the boys working their magic on the diamond is hard to beat.
If you are lucky enough to have recently purchased or moved into a new home, you are likely experiencing the same wide-eyed optimism. When I spent the first night in my newly built home, mattress on the floor of the bedroom, living room floor only 20 percent complete, no tile in the bathrooms, I was giddy with excitement and anticipation.
The smells of the construction were still lingering in the air. Every noise, creek and settling pop stirring me from sleep and causing countless inspection trips around the house to locate the cause. This new adventure and new chapter in my life was going to be great.
When you first move into a new house, whether newly built or “previously loved,” there are a few steps you can take to help make the transition more smooth and increase your overall happiness-with and love-of your new home.
The first tip is to simply remember, and focus on, those things that initially caused you to fall in love with the home in the first place. I had a great mountain view from the front of my home.
I made it a point to sit on the front steps a few times a week, to simply take-in the view and appreciate the beauty. It may have been snowing (I moved in on Jan. 1), cold, windy, etc., but I loved that view so much the elements became inconsequential. It was a great reminder of why I loved that lot and why I built the home there in the first place.
Staying home is another great tip for new homeowners. We have a fair number of vacation homes in the Mount Washington Valley and it is understood that those folks are here because of the amazing place we live. Most people don’t buy vacation homes to sit home and stare at the walls. That said, when you first move into your new house, take a break from the hustle and bustle of your normal schedule where you used to live and stay home.
Explore your new home with the fresh perspective that only you can have and appreciate. Get to know the electrical and plumbing systems, test out all the outlets and replace any burnt out light bulbs or fuses. Consider being a tourist in your own home.
Carve out a place in the house for something you are passionate about. If music is your thing, be sure there is a place for your guitar, music stand and whatever other instruments and tools you need. If it is pottery, start to plan the place for your wheel or simply a place you can get messy with clay.
The home can (and should) be a respite from the rest of the world. When you come home there is a certain, perhaps subconscious, feeling that allows our guards to drop. Take it one step further and create a spot in the home where you can thrive and grow.
Moving into a new home is a prime opportunity to “cull the fat.” No, I’m not suggestion you start a diet, but this is a great chance to eliminate those items you have been storing for years.
You know I’m a huge proponent of de-cluttering and this is a great time for that. If you haven’t used it, worn it or even looked at it in over a year, remove it from your life. If this is your primary residence, you have just physically moved (or paid to have moved) these items from the old house. Don’t fall into the same trap in this house with the “maybe someday” thinking.
Have a party! You are proud of your new home.
“You painstakingly searched for the amenities and features you want and need. It is time to share your new home with your friends and family,” Badger Peabody & Smith agent Deirdre Braun said.
“As a little suggestion, I would strongly encourage you to make this as simple an endeavor as possible. Potluck is always a good choice, which keeps you out of the kitchen and frees your time to visit and give tours around the house. Remember, this is a celebration of your new home and your opportunity to share it with your loved ones. Aside from some general cleaning and tidying up, I would encourage you to not stress too much about it.”
Last, but certainly not least, relax in your new home. You have survived the process of buying a home and moving in. You have cleaned and put-away and, for the most part, found a home for all of your “stuff.”
Try to take a day or two off work when you first move in. Much like that day after you get back from a vacation, it allows some re-charging time and really lets them settle into the home before re-starting real-life.”
Take some time to enjoy your home with your feet up and the Red Sox on the TV (or whatever your guilty pleasure). You have earned it.
