I’m still carrying a bit of debt around. While I’m making a concerted effort to hack away, it is still a presence lingering over my head. However, after purchasing (and selling) three properties in the past few years my credit is in pretty good shape.
Now that it’s rolling into the second month of 2022, it might be the perfect time for you to review where your credit stands and ideally take some steps to increase your score and/or whittle away at your debt like me. Here are a few steps/strategies to choose from that might help you along your way towards financial freedom or at least a better credit score.
For most people, the purpose of beefing up our credit score is to purchase a home. The first step I encourage everyone to take is have a conversation with your lender.
Of course, there are loads of them out there and you don’t even need to get a mortgage from the first one you talk to. The important thing is to have the conversation with a lender you trust and determine what is needed for you to take that next step. This is often an eye-opening experience as you may learn that you have lots of work to do before (most) banks will lend you money for a home.
“Getting that initial conversation out of the way is something I strongly encourage all buyers, especially first-timers, to do as soon as possible,” Badger Peabody & Smith Realty agent Kevin Killourie said. “It helps establish your current situation and often provides the beginnings of a road-map to get buyers into a more stable position to make their move.”
The next (most obvious) step is to check (and fix) your credit score. Take the time to dispute anything that is incorrect and carve out a little time to spend on the phone and chasing down lenders, etc. This may seem tedious and even fall into the category of “not my fault,” but the reality is this is the main “key” that lenders will utilize to establish your risk.
Pay off the smallest accounts first and set little goals. This one is particularly important for me since I tend to want to make big moves and fix things with a large hammer. (Shut up! Sometimes it works!)
If you tackle the small bills first, it frees up those monies to put towards the next larger one. And setting small goals gives you feelings of accomplishment once you’ve tackled them. This is especially important if your debt level is seemingly overwhelming. The reality is, it is not! With some patience and self-control, you’ll be able to gain control of your finances and be on your way to financial freedom.
Don’t be afraid to move those balances around. For some reason (likely because most people don’t remember to keep track of them) companies are still offering “limited time” zero (or really low) interest rate credit cards.
While this can be a hassle and take some time out of your day, the end result is lowered rates and money savings for you. It is important to note that if you are actively in the process of buying a home, please talk to your lender before applying for any of these cards. They will be the best person to let you know if this strategy will work for you or not.
In general, it is a good idea to maintain contact with your creditors. I have had success in lowering my rates just from a simple phone call. The customer service reps have a certain amount they are allowed to move on that rate and sometimes getting a manager involved will help even further.
They may also have programs to help you pay the debt or advice on the best ways to manage and pay-down your balances. In most cases, the creditors are not your enemy. Nobody “made” you buy that fishing boat. They offered their services (credit) and you took advantage of that service. It is in their best interest for you to continue paying that debt off. See what they have to offer.
Lastly, and most simply (in theory), is to pay your bills on time. If the total debt load each month is simply too much to handle, this is prime time for those phone calls we talked about earlier. But if you CAN manage your debt, make darn sure you are paying those bills on time.
Today, there is no excuse for not being able to setup auto-payment and have that monthly amount delivered by your bank, on your behalf. Honestly, if your bank does not offer bill-pay, run away screaming and find a bank that is working in the 20th century (yes, it has been available for that long). I set my payments up to be delivered at least 4-5 business days before the payment deadline. I want nothing to hinder my payments getting there on time.
Your credit score is a critical ingredient to your financial well-being and ability to purchase a home in the near future. Take some time in this new year to develop a strategy to get yours elevated, get your debt eliminated and get yourself on the way to home ownership.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.