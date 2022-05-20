By Eileen Alexander
A new home is not likely to need repairs in the near future, but if you live in or have just purchased an older home chances are that you will be faced with repairing or replacing everything from plumbing fixtures to your home’s roof as the years go by.
Budgeting on a regular basis for current and future repairs makes sense, because you won’t be strapped for cash when you receive a large bill for an unexpected expense if you have an established repair fund.
Cities and towns regularly set up capital reserve accounts to accumulate funds over a period of years for large purchases, such as buying a new police cruiser or replacing the town hall roof, so they don’t have to make a big layout in one year.
You could think of your repair fund in the same way. Make a list of repairs you think you’ll need to undertake: current ones that need immediate attention, such as repairing the deck stairs, followed by saving for other items in one-, two-, five- or 10-year increments.
What is on your home’s repair or replacement horizon: New windows, exterior painting, new kitchen counters, repointing the home’s stone foundation, upgrading the heating system, adding a garage, or every home owner’s big expense — a new roof?
Use an online tool to set up a budget worksheet or pencil in the necessary information in a notebook dedicated to home repairs so you will have a clearer understanding of future expenses and can begin saving for them now.
Some repairs necessitate hiring an expert, but even if you are a DIY person you’ll want to calculate a project budget. What’s the estimated cost if you call in a professional. Does he or she charge by the hour or quote by the job? Will there be additional costs like hiring a dumpster to remove demolition materials? Will city or town permits be needed for your project?
If you go the DIY route, you’ll save on labor costs, but will have to purchase or rent tools if you don’t already have them, and add in the cost of materials, like paint, caulk, lumber, nails or screws. If items need to be shipped factor in those costs as well.
When I purchased my home in North Carolina, I had a few minor repairs to tackle immediately — two leaky faucets, a toilet that needed reseating and a heat pump that wouldn’t kick on when the thermostat signaled it to do so. Several large trees in the back and side yards also needed trimming, as a big storm might have sent limbs crashing onto the house.
Fortunately, none of the house repairs was expensive. I called in a plumber and a heating expert and they resolved the problems. The tree company was expensive, but the cost was worth it as it gave me peace of mind during stormy weather that my home was safe from damage.
Over the next few years, I dipped into my repair budget to hire a couple of handymen who tackled small projects that I didn’t have the skills to do, such as replacing rotten landscape ties around a garden bed, finding just the right screws to fix my mailbox, replacing a few boards on the deck, and securing the shed’s metal roof with screws after a section had lifted during a storm.
They did good work at a reasonable rate and the costs were within my budget. Fortunately, I wasn’t faced with any major repairs, but a couple were on the horizon when I sold my home and returned to New Hampshire and they were a factor during negotiations.
“The cost of home repairs can be significant depending on the project,” Badger Peabody & Smith Realty agent Ed O’Halloran said. “Having a contingency fund already on hand for unexpected expenses is ideal, but for most homeowners budgeting over time for these expenses probably makes the most sense.”
Noting the projects you’d like to undertake and beginning now to set aside the funds to make them happen is a good investment in your home’s future. Funds tucked away on a regular schedule ensure that you’ll have most, if not all, of the costs covered when your home repair project is scheduled to begin.
Eileen Alexander is a New Hampshire native, who made a short detour through North Carolina before returning to the Granite State. She has a yen for old homes with character, colorful flower gardens and expansive mountain views.
