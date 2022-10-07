By Eileen Alexander
Now that I’m of a certain age, I’ve been thinking of ways in which I can age in place, maintaining my independence yet be able to call on a community of friends and family and even an organization like Senior Meals if I need a helping hand.
Some individuals may want to downsize from a large home where they raised their families to something smaller and more manageable, while others will want to stay in the homes they’ve occupied for most of their adult lives. Each situation is unique and it’s important to evaluate your circumstances and needs as you plan for aging in place.
For me, part of aging in place means having a home that is easy to navigate and take care of, is comfortable and financially affordable. During the last decade that has meant downsizing from a five-bedroom house and a large yard to a two-bedroom house and smaller yard to next month making my home in a one-bedroom apartment with no maintenance at all.
I’ve found it very liberating to sell almost all my furniture and lots of accumulated stuff, and keep only what Marie Kondo advises “brings me joy.”
Plus, the smaller footprint and the absence of so many possessions in my new place will mean less cleaning and upkeep on my part and more hours to pursue activities I enjoy.
“If you’re thinking of aging in place it’s essential to plan ahead and prioritize your needs,” Badger Peabody & Smith Realty agent Bernadette Donohue said. “Is it important to you to remain close to family and the circle of friends you’ve gathered over the years, but maybe in a smaller place? If you plan to remain in the family home do you have the funds to hire a contractor or the DIY skills to modify your house?"
"Installing a non-step shower, replacing door knobs with levers that offer easy opening for arthritic hands, placing handrails and safety bars in the bathroom, hallways and stairs, adding non-slip flooring, and building a handicap-accessible ramp are just a few of the possible upgrades that can make it easier to age in place.”
Home buyers in their 40s and 50s might want to consider aging in place options during their home search, as it’s never too early to plan ahead. Will the home you’re considering be easily adaptable in the future with accommodations for things like wider doorways for wheelchair access or a stair lift? Can a first floor study be easily converted to a bedroom or is there room to build an addition for a bedroom and bath on the first floor level?
My needs have changed over the last decade. I’m returning to a region of New Hampshire where I already have a network of friends and easy access to activities and places I enjoy: Cross-country skiing, walking, biking, cultural opportunities, restaurants, where I can lunch with friends, and a good library. Many are within walking distance of my new home, and grocery shopping and medical care are a short drive away.
Should my circumstances change I’ll need to re-evaluate, but right now I’m confident I’ve chosen the aging in place lifestyle that works for me — a home that’s affordable and easy to care for with no outside maintenance required, a circle of cherished friends, and lots of fun and rewarding activities.
Eileen Alexander is a New Hampshire native, who made a short detour through North Carolina before returning to the Granite State. She has a yen for old homes with character, colorful flower gardens and expansive mountain views.
