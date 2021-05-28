Located at 52 Ledgewood Road in Conway, this property offers western views and ultimate convenience.
This four-bedroom, two-bath expanded ranch-style home combines proximity to North Conway’s village with some pretty awesome sunsets and year-round mountain view to Cathedral Ledge and the Moats, from both inside and out.
A flagstone entrance opens into the living room, which is enhanced by a handsome brick floor-to-ceiling fireplace and enamel pellet stove.
Separated by brick, a formal-style dining area (with even better views) would make an ideal office or den.
A large eat-in kitchen with built-in shelves and plenty of cabinets, plus a pantry and laundry closet.
There are exposed hardwood floors in the hall and three original bedrooms plus a renovated tiled bathroom.
The in-law/guest or the master bedroom suite welcomes you in from a landscaped dooryard and stunning entrance to the private back deck and fenced area for pets.
The 1.3-acre property has 370 feet frontage allowing for plenty of room to add a lush front lawn and garden on this two-level lot.
Abutting Stonehurst association land, this property enjoys close proximity to cross-country skiing, eateries, shops and services including the village.
Nearby to the hospital, this single floor home makes for easier living. There is a two-car attached, plus a two-car under garage and a large workshop and unfinished basement to give you plenty of room to putter.
Many home improvements over the years have been done but is priced “as is” and in need of updates and remodeling to make this solid home shine once again.
The MLS number is 4862671. The list price is $425,000.
The listing agent is Bernadette (Bernie) Donohue, a seasoned professional with 35+ years in the real estate business. She works at Badger Realty in their North Conway office and can be reached at (603) 356-5757 or by calling or texting her cell (207) 542-9967 Bernie@BadgerRealty.com
There will be an open house on Sunday, May 30, from 1 to 3 p.m. for qualified potential buyers and real estate agents. Owner has requested masks to be worn.
For a private showing, contact Donohue directly.
