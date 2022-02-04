A rare opportunity in picturesque Jackson. Conveniently located off Route 16, the 1,300-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath home located at 9 Whipple Drive is only minutes from the restaurants, bars and world-class Jackson Ski Touring of the village, and just a few miles south of Wildcat Mountain Ski Area.
In the summer, wake up to the rushing sounds of the lively Ellis River, and In the winter a crackling fire in the wood-burning fireplace.
The property is part of a planned unit development of four private homes with its own well and pump house, and belongs to the adjacent Dana Place Association, giving owner access to a private swimming hole on the river and tennis courts. Other benefits include the peace of mind afforded by prompt, reliable snow plowing by Eastern Green Landscape Service, as well as weekly trash and recycling removal.
Fast high-speed internet/TV is available from Spectrum, making this a great place to work remotely, all set amid the natural beauty of the White Mountains.
Perfect as a second home or year-round residence, this property was designed and built in 1974 by the celebrated Cambridge, Mass., architecture firm of Van Aarle Gebhardt, a design association.
It combines the look of a ski chalet with all the comforts of home. There’s propane as well as electric heat; built-in bookshelves; and a new electric range, plus microwave, dishwasher, refrigerator, plenty of cabinet space and butcher block as well as Corian countertops. There’s also a washer/dryer unit on the first floor.
Upstairs is a primary bedroom/bathroom en suite, as well as guest room with two twin beds and a loft bed and space, and second full bathroom with shower/tub. On the third floor is a spacious game room/lounge area complete with dart board.
New hardwood flooring was installed in 2021 and a new metal roof in 2018.
The property is represented by Theresa Bernhardt of TB Realty Partners at KW Lakes & Mountains. The MLS number is 4896980 and the list price is $375,000.
An open house at 9 Whipple is scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 5, from 2 to 4:30 p.m.
