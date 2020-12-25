What could be better than owning this desirable two bedroom, 2½ bath Kearsarge Brook condominium located at 235 Skimobile Road, Unit 1202/1202A in Conway?
Enjoys slope-facing views at this ski in/ski out location with direct access to all Cranmore amenities. With morning sunshine and a 19-foot balcony to oversee mountain activities on the south slope, you can sip on coffee or cocktails just minutes before your next adventure.
Spacious garden-style design warmed by luxury vinyl flooring and wood trim are highlighted by a gorgeous kitchen with stainless appliances, granite counters and a large center island breakfast bar.
The property is great for entertaining with kitchen, dining and living spaces all sharing the trail-side views.
The master en suite has its own balcony entrance and spacious full bath and is on the opposite end of the living space to the second bedroom. This is one of very few Kearsarge Brook condos to offer a “lockout two bedroom design.”
This second bedroom is complete with its own full bath, plus a sitting area with a small refrigerator and sink leading to a second entrance from the common hall so this can be locked off from the main living space and rented or used separately.
An additional half bath and laundry, plus coat closets and an owners locked storage closet complete this fully furnished turn-key condo, ideal for immediate use. Enjoy the flexibility of both a one- and two-bedroom design all wrapped into one. Easily accessible via elevator and stairs is a main floor lobby with ski locker room and this building is closest to private gated parking and outdoor pool amenity building.
The mountain’s heated pavers will welcome you inside to the warmth of your own trail-side living space with South Quad fun literally right out your back door at Cranmore Mountain Resort with its four-season adventures.
Walking distance or an easy drive brings you to downtown North Conway Village, in the heart of the Mount Washington Valley for an abundance of year round activities, shops, sites and restaurants.
Co-listing agents of this exciting opportunity are Bernadette Donohue, Bernie@BadgerRealty.com and Eileen Difeo, Eileen@BadgerRealty.com of Badger Realty, LLC. Please note that this property has recently gone under agreement and all back up showing requests will be subject to tenant vacancy schedule for the coming days/weeks ahead.
The list price is $479,900. The MLS number is 4840814.
Call Donohue at (207) 542-9967 or Difeo at (978) 987-6364 for a status updates and any back up showing requests. Or reach out to your favorite Badger Realty agent at (603) 356-5757. Badger Realty is located at 2633 White Mountain Highway in North Conway.
