This three-bedroom ranch, two-car garage located at 27 Eastland St. in Fryeburg, Maine, boasts pride of ownership starting outside with the paved driveway and beautiful landscaping.
Step into the bright mudroom that leads directly into the large open newly remodeled kitchen which includes newly refinished cabinets, new granite counter tops, new lighting new appliances and open concept to the dining room.
From the kitchen, you can step onto the deck and three season enclosed porch for relaxing or entertainment. The comfortable living room has a bay window to bring the natural light into the home.
The primary bedroom has been remodeled with new carpets and walls and the bathrooms have be repainted. The basement is a bonus with additional living space.
A new leach field was recently installed.
The property is conveniently located within walking distance to all of Fryeburg's businesses, Fryeburg Academy and all four-season activities to enjoy the area all year round.
The MLS number is 1511659.
The list price is $379,900.
The listing agent is Carol Chaffee of the Bean Group. Chaffee can be contacted directly at (207)240-1641, at the office at (800) 450-7784 or via email at carol.chaffee@beangroup.com.
