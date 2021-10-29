This beautifully maintained three-bedroom ranch located at 27 Muster Road is a sought after Conway location.
The moment you walk through the door, the wall-to-wall brick mantle with gas fireplace will instantly grab your attention.
You will also feel all the love and care that has gone into this home throughout the years, including a newly remodeled bathroom. A bedroom that was converted to a first-floor laundry can be easily switched back.
There are two more bedrooms as well as a large bonus room for an office or additional sleeping.
Hardwood floors are throughout and there is lovely landscaping and gardens as well as an attached garage, too.
The property is across the street from the Saco River and minutes to shopping and skiing.
There will be a open house on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Heading north on Westside Road take your first left onto Hillside Avenue. Muster Road bears to the right. Watch for the sign.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.