Set on 1.1 acres not far from Conway Lake, this well-appointed three-bedroom cape located at 242 Old Mill Road in Conway comes complete with granite, stainless, hardwood and much more.
Thoughtfully designed and ideal for multi-generational living this property works perfectly as a primary residence or home away from home.
The first floor boasts an entryway with half bath and coat closet leading to a well-lit, contemporary kitchen with granite counters and island, shiny, stainless appliances and an open flow to the cathedral ceiling living room. Directly off the kitchen sits a formal dining room with extra space for an office or sitting area followed by a lovely master suite with walk-in closet.
On the second floor are two comfortable bedrooms each with their own walk-in closet and a shared full bath.
Thanks to two laundry rooms located on different levels chores are made a bit easier. The oversized detached garage and garden shed provide plenty of storage for toys and tools alike while the basement offers excellent extra interior storage or could be finished to create even more living space.
Ready for a little fresh air? Just step outside and enjoy the private backyard, grill on your open deck or relax on the sunny farmers porch. Take an easy stroll to Conway Lake for a morning swim or head to the mountain for a day of skiing. A truly lovely property and must see nestled on a landscaped and level lot.
The MLS number is 4879122. The list price is $499,000.
For more information on this home, contact listing agent Kerry MacDougall of Badger Realty in downtown North Conway at kerry@badgerrealty.com or (603) 387-0094.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.