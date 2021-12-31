Single-level living, upgrades and convenience make this a very special condominium at the Village at Kearsarge in the Mount Washington Valley.
You have a rare opportunity to own this updated end unit in fabulous condition with many quality upgrades done within the past six months and in recent years.
You will enjoy an easy single-floor lifestyle with windows on three sides looking out to a lovely wooded, private yard.
In addition, you will find a spacious primary en suite, a second full bath and bedroom for guests, ample closet space, a full side-by-side laundry and a huge attic for excess storage.
Gorgeous kitchen upgrades greet you with granite counters, stainless appliances and beautiful cabinets.
This unit is also enhanced with a sunny, side window as well as a full cooking pantry and you can experience the room filled with morning sunshine and check out the woodsy view.
This end unit leads you out to a ground-level deck, enhanced by lush lawn and garden space.
New features and recent improvements within the past six months include an upgraded Rinnai heater, propane fireplace and two ceiling fans.
Due to an unexpected medical challenge, the new owners of only six months were forced to place this special condo back on the market.
The condo is Unit 32 at 10 Wildflower Trail in North Conway, right off Hurricane Mountain Road. This wonderful community of condos and homes shares the added amenities of pool, tennis and trails. Nearby Cranmore Mountain Resort, Whitaker Woods and loads of local amenities provide endless hiking, biking, cross-country and downhill skiing. The property is just minutes to some of the best Valley Original restaurants and shops.
This home is listed for $364,900. The MLS number is 4886260.
For more information, contact Linda Walker at Badger Realty at (603) 387-3749.
