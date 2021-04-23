Located at 313 Blueberry Lane in the desirable Birch Hill neighborhood of North Conway, this spacious home is ready for its next chapter.
Well-crafted and ready for updates features a first-floor bedroom and two large second-floor bedrooms with private baths and a walk-in closet fit for royalty.
The property is on a quiet circle street and only minutes from the heart of North Conway. There is a two-car garage, nearby recreation and trails, cozy screen porch and flat backyard — all offer the perfect location in the mountains. This could be great as a primary home, investment, flip or rental.
This single-family home is currently listed for sale by Badger Realty, with an asking price of $419,000. The MLS number is 4852313.
This property was built in 1992 and has three bedrooms and three full baths with 2,160 square feet. Blueberry Lane is within the SAU 9 school district.
The listing agent is Brendan Battenfelder. He can be contacted at (603) 356-5757, (603) 722-0359 or brendan@badgerrealty.com.
