This contemporary open-concept ranch located at 44 Merrill Corner Road in Brownfield, Maine, is situated on a beautiful lot surrounded by rock walls, acres of landscaping, and set off the road for privacy.
There is paved driveway to the home and detached two-car heated garage. Enter the home through the heated and finished attached two-car garage for direct entry to the mudroom/laundry to the kitchen.
There is another entrance from the garage directly into the kitchen or the basement. The bright and cheery home welcomes you into the kitchen with maple cabinetry with quartz counter tops and tiled floors.
There is separate dining area with lots of large windows to let in the natural light. The living room with hardwood floors has direct access to a large deck in the rear along with a new saltwater hot tub.
The primary bedroom has a large walk-in closet and full bath with double vanities and a slider to access the deck. There are two bedrooms on the opposite side of the home with a full bath. Ceiling fans are located throughout the home along with central AC and a full-house generator.
The large basement can be finished for additional space. There is cold room/storage, on demand hot water and state-of-the-art heating/cooling system. The home has been superbly insulated.
This home is centrally located to Stone Mountain Art Center, Fryeburg Airport, lakes and mountains for all four season activities, minutes to North Conway and the renown Fryeburg Academy school district.
The MLS number is 1513622.
The list price is $595,000.
Carol Chaffee of the Bean Group is the listing agent.
Chaffee can be contacted at (207) 240-1641, at the office (800) 450-7784 or via email at carol.chaffee@beangroup.com.
