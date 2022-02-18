This week’s property, located at 170 Hoss Hill Road in Lovell, Maine, offers million-dollar views of spectacular mountain ranges and Kezar Lake with gorgeous sunsets.
This massive log home with local hand-sewn logs has been sanded to a smooth finish along with pickled interior logs.
The home is situated at the top of the hill with polished stone patio, gardens and beautifully landscaped acres.
There is a large eat-in kitchen with island and direct access to the covered porch. The living room and dining room has an open concept to view the catwalk on the second floor along with a custom stone fireplace that has an insert pellet stove to heat the entire living area.
The primary bedroom has a private bath, walk-in closet and a large private covered porch area. The second bedroom, full bath, storage closet, mudroom and laundry room are also located on the first floor.
On the second floor, there are two large bedrooms on either end with vaulted ceilings with large windows to capture the views and natural light. There is a full bath and catwalk to the open office/studio and highlight the beautiful views while working.
The floors are wood and tiled with the radiant heat on the first floor. The staircase to the lower lever has wrought iron detailing and brings you to the large game room which includes bar, sauna and in-law apartment.
The patio doors open to a beautiful, polished stone patio for additional entertainment area. The home has a full house generator and a three-car garage with an unfinished are above for additional space.
Located in the beautiful western mountains of Lovell, this property is close to all outdoor activities, including Sunday River and Shawnee Peak Ski Areas, Kezar Lake, North Conway, Portland, Maine, and Eastern Slopes Regional Airport.
The MLS number is 1515686. The list price is $2,750,000.
The listing agent is Carol Chaffee of the Bean Group. She can be contacted directly at (207) 240-1641, at the office at (800) 450-7784 or via email at carol.chaffee@beangroup.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.