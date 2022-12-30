12-31-2022 Property of the Week-View

This week’s property is located at 125 N. Hampshire Ridge Road in Jackson. The list price is $1,100,000. (COURTESY PHOTO)

There are not enough words to describe the amazing views that can be had from this contemporary-style home located at 125 N. Hampshire Ridge Road in Jackson.

The uninterrupted view simple is excellent. Nearly every room offers sweeping views to Mount Washington, Black Mountain Ski Area and the entire Presidential Range.

