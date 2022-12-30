This week’s property is located at 125 N. Hampshire Ridge Road in Jackson. The list price is $1,100,000. (COURTESY PHOTO)
There are not enough words to describe the amazing views that can be had from this contemporary-style home located at 125 N. Hampshire Ridge Road in Jackson.
The uninterrupted view simple is excellent. Nearly every room offers sweeping views to Mount Washington, Black Mountain Ski Area and the entire Presidential Range.
This is an exclusive mountain retreat for a discerning buyer with over 5,000 square feet of spacious living space.
Warm up by the stone hearth wood-burning fireplace after a day on the slopes. Relax on one of the two decks and watch the sun set over the mountains.
There are two large bedroom suites, plus two additional bedrooms providing plenty of room for family and guests.
Additional features include hardwood floors and 10-foot ceilings throughout, two kitchens, two dining areas, three living areas and a two-car garage.
All of this is set on a private 2 acre lot just minutes to cross-country skiing, downhill skiing, the charming village of Jackson and all that the Mount Washington Valley has to offer.
The MLS number is 4938596.
The list price is $1,100,000.
The list price is Realtor Kevin Killourie of Badger Peabody & Smith Realty in the North Conway office.
He can be contacted at the office at (603) 356-5757, his cellphone at (603) 986-5551 or via email at kevink@badgerpeabodysmith.com.
