With views of Black Cap and Hurricane Mountain this lot at 56 Leach Road in Fryeburg, Maine, has improvements already done for you.
This is a two-bedroom insulated 12-foot-by-30-foot "day cabin" with a septic system installed in 2017, town water with private drainage system, a ¾ bath, den, wet bar, storage and 100-amp electric service with a pier foundation.
The seller has a permit in hand to add a 12-foot-by-13-foot back room. In addition, a full hook-up exists for up to a 45-foot RV, outside heated shower and a Rhino Shelter. This property could possibly be year-round with approvals.
Are you someone who loves Maine from late spring to the fall and head back to warmer climates in the winter? This property might be the one for you. This is a 1-acre lot on a town paved dead-end road. The lot has a long frontage and the day cabin sets back off the road. You could possibly build your home on this lot while staying in your day cabin or RV.
Conveniently located close to the Fryeburg Fairgrounds, town center, 60 plus miles to Portland, Maine and 20 minutes to North Conway and all the valley amenities. Come discover why Maine is called Vacationland.
The MLS numbers are 1479436 or 4843587.
The list price is $169,900.
The listing agent is Janet McMahon of 603 Redstone Realty. McMahon can be reached at (603) 986-1077 or at the office at (603) 356-6035.
