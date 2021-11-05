This custom-built, lovingly designed home located 484 Old Mail Road in Tamworth is being listed for the first time on the market. Make this beautiful home yours.
A private location, surrounded by perennial gardens and the White Mountain National Forest.
The kitchen has all the cabinet and counter space one could ask for, even a built-in desk where you can work with a view of the gardens.
The kitchen/dining area is toasty warm with the Hearthstone gas stove here to keep the coffee warm and the soup ready on cold winter days.
Big bay windows let in lots of light that make the wide pine floors gleam in the kitchen and living room. Just off the living room is the side deck that overlooks the yard and screen house.
Short steps down the hall from the kitchen take you past the full bath. After a hard day at the office, take a soothing soak in the jetted tub. Sleep well in the first-floor bedroom just a few steps beyond.
Upstairs you’ll find another generous-sized bedroom and a nice large second room, perfect for crafts, a home office or a guest room.
Need one-level living? Drive in the garage, and a wheelchair ramp leads to the chair lift that takes you right up to the main floor. Washer/dryer are in the full bath, you can stay right here.
A large handy garden shed is right off the kitchen. Everything you need is here. You must see this to appreciate the work of the local craftsmen who built this home. Solid beautiful work, exposed beams in the kitchen and living room, the pine floors, the built-ins and more. Schedule your showing today.
The MLS number is 4884492. The list price is $430,000.
The listing agent is Jan Sanborn of Exit Realty Leaders. Sanborn can be contacted on her at (603) 236-2248 or at the office at (603) 539-9595.
