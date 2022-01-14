This week's property is a charming garden-style two-bedroom end unit at the Linderhof Golf Course.
The unit is newly refurbished and updated with mostly new furnishings, so just bring your toothbrush.
It features an open-concept dining and living area on one level, so you don’t have to worry about stairs.
You can walk to Story Land and take a short drive to four different ski areas. In addition, you are minutes away from both North Conway and Jackson villages.
There is an optional golf and clubhouse membership available at the Linderhof. Club membership will give you access to nine holes of golf, an in-ground pool, tennis courts, playground and social activities, so its well-worth the membership fee.
The property is located at Unit D-6 at 46 Linderhof Golf Course Road in Bartlett.
The MLS number is 4894972. The list price is $275,000.
The listing agents are Norman Head and Kathleen Sullivan Head of Badger Realty.
Kathleen Sullivan Head can be reached directly at (603) 986-5932 (preferred), in the office at (603) 383-4407, Ext. 351 or by email at kathleen@badgerrealty.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.