Skiers and snowboarders think differently. They travel all over the country and the world to enjoy the sport they love with the ones that they wish to surround themselves with, doing what they want to do. They want to carve turns in the snow, enjoy the scenery the mountains provide, enjoy apres ski surrounded by like-minded thinkers, explore the local culture of the area, fall asleep and do it all again the next day.
Skiers and snowboarders have been doing all of the above for just about 100 years. What else do they need besides snow and a few good buddies? A place to stay. They don’t want large yards or three-car garages. They want access to the slopes. That’s what matters to skiers and snowboarders.
Black Diamond Place may be just the place that those skiers and snowboarders are looking for. Currently under construction with a delivery date of August of 2023, the four units are located just 500 yards away from the slopes of Cranmore Mountain Resort at 137 Skimobile Road in North Conway. Many skiers and snowboarders love to stay as close to the mountain as possible.
Who wants to drive when walking five minutes is an option? It may allow for another hour of much needed sleep, it may allow a family or friends to take one car on vacation, instead of two if some people want to ski, and others want to shop. With skiers and snowboarders walking to the slopes, it frees up the car for the shoppers in the group.
The units look modern in design. Their three stories will have all black exteriors, with a few wood accents. The interior will total 1,650 square feet of finished space plus a one-car garage.
When you walk through the front door you will discover the game room with a gas fireplace flanked by floating shelves, the floors will be engineered white oak and the ceiling heights will be almost 10 feet.
This will be the place the kids will gather to talk about their adventures in the terrain park, or their turns through the glades. Ski movies may play on the TV above the fireplace. This is where young adults discover that skiing and snowboarding is a lifestyle, and not just a sport.
As you walk up the wood staircase, you will see the great room and kitchen. Again, high ceilings, wood floors and cabinets and another gas log fireplace. Modern but with a mountain feel.
On this level, the view to Cranmore really opens up. The easterly facing wall of windows allows everyone the ability to see the lights of the in-town ski area that we all love so much. The primary suite finishes out the second floor layout.
The third floor is the location for the second and third bedrooms. The place where tired skiers and snowboarders go after a fun filled day outside. One of the most important features of the unit is located on this level. The hot tub deck. How can one make their day outside complete? Jump in the hot tub with friends or loved ones to swap stories and take in the view.
The design of the units was to maximize time spent in the mountains, and what better a way to do it, especially as you look at the ski slopes, and surrounding mountains while in the warm bubbly water.
There are currently four units being built at Black Diamond Place. Two of the four are already under agreement with buyers and two remain to be sold. Unit 2 is currently available, located directly on Kearsarge Brook, with views to the slopes of Cranmore Mountain Resort. Listed by Kevin Killourie of Badger Peabody & Smith Realty at $925,000. The MLS number is 4936061.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.