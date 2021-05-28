CONWAY — Two years after the passing of Richard “Dick” Badger, founder of Badger Realty, a member of his family has joined the firm’s North Conway office as the real estate transaction specialist: grandson Malcolm Badger.
“We couldn’t be more thrilled to have a member of the Badger family working with us,” Badger Realty Managing Partner Brenda Leavitt, said. “We’re already so impressed with Malcolm’s work ethic and his grasp of all the nuances of real estate. We see a very bright future ahead for him.”
Malcolm, who grew up in Jackson, credits his grandfather with teaching him a lot about life and what it takes to succeed.
“He always told me, ‘Be the hardest worker in the room or if you can’t be, you’re in the wrong room,’” Malcolm said.
Malcolm took the advice to heart. The 2015 graduate of Kennett High School was a three-sport athlete for all four years, served as Governor of the New England and Bermuda District of Key Club International, and was awarded the Kennett Cup at graduation.
After a gap year serving as a teaching assistant at an International School in Denmark, Malcolm attended George Washington University, graduating cum laude in May 2020 with a degree in international affairs.
Returning to Jackson in the spring of 2020 due to COVID-19, he quickly found work but realized that he wanted to challenge himself and start a career–and real estate seemed a natural fit.
“I feel so lucky and grateful to work at the company my grandfather founded in 1965,” Malcolm said. “While the past two years have been tumultuous, given my grandfather’s passing and the pandemic, Badger Realty has remained steadfast under Brenda’s leadership, and I look forward to playing a role in what I can see to be an exciting future ahead. As the real estate transaction specialist, I’ll be handling all of the listing responsibilities up to the closing. While I have passed my state and national exams and will be licensed in the near future, my priority right now will be learning the business through the day-to-day administrative side. I envision myself moving into sales in the future.”
Malcolm will also be carrying on another Badger tradition: giving back to the community. His grandfather and the entire Badger family, as well as Brenda Leavitt and Badger Realty, have long been supporters of local non-profits.
During his senior year at GW, Malcolm lead a group every Friday morning to volunteer at Charlie’s Place, a soup kitchen in Northwest DC and worked as one of the 2020 Senior Class Gift Campaign Coordinators in the Office of Annual Giving. He plans to use what he learned in that capacity to serve the local community.
“I joined the board of Jen’s Friends in September,” Malcolm said. “My father (Dr. Angus Badger) is a former board member and I did my first Jen’s Friends Climb Against Cancer when I was 4 years old. I will also be joining the Mount Washington Valley Kiwanis Club soon.”
Malcolm’s main focus, though, will be on his work at Badger Realty.
“When I was in Washington, I learned to balance and prioritize my interests. I will put in every effort to be successful in my career. My grandfather isn’t here, but his spirit is pushing me to always put in 110 percent and honor the legacy that he left.”
Badger Realty, which has offices in North Conway, Jackson and Berlin is the leader in real estate sales, rentals and leasing in the greater Mount Washington Valley.
For more information, contact Badger Realty at (603) 383-8992 or go to badgerrealty.com. Or contact Rachael at Rachael@BadgerRealty.com or (603) 986-5936.
