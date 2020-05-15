Why should you rely on a designer to create your dream kitchen or bath? Renovating an existing space or building a brand new kitchen, bath, closet or laundry room is a major investment of time and resources. The internet is both our friend and foe.
While the internet provides access to every product and service that you could ever need for a renovation project, the amount of information available online can be overwhelming and is likely to cause analysis paralysis.
You might find inaccurate information online, which can contribute to unrealistic expectations and elevates stress levels. A professional designer can help you avoid those pitfalls. Showroom professionals can be your greatest asset because they know how to make order out of chaos.
Trust is a key component of project success. Whenever Country Cabinets, Etc. designs a project, we take the time to interview our clients to gain an understanding of their priorities and wish lists. We pick their brains to better understand and deliver on their dreams.
Every project begins with a blank canvas. There are no rules, and there should never be a cookie-cutter approach. Our goal when designing a space is to create something new. There are no standard recipes. That’s what makes design fun, exciting and so rewarding for our clients and our team. It’s the creative process, and we love converting homeowners’ dreams into a reality.
When looking for a designer to create a dream space in your home, make sure that you understand the designer’s style and approach to the design and building process.
This understanding almost always creates a comfort level. It does not matter the size of the budget or scope of the project, if you and your designer are not on the same page, problems are likely to follow.
With any project, there are lots of decisions to be made, and there is always a need to compromise. A good designer knows the right questions to ask to not only determine your style, but also to direct you to product and design choices that complement your existing home decor (as applicable) and personal style and to ensure a consistent flow and look throughout your home.
We often advise our clients to trust in the process. Regardless of how much time you invest in research before coming to a showroom or visiting virtually, professional designers have a vast amount of experience and knowledge that is critical to project success.
We often find that clients will balk at something new or an out-of-the-box approach. One of the primary reasons to hire a designer is to provide the freedom to use their talents and experience to design and direct the project and to create something that is uniquely yours. Every one of our clients has opinions and goals for their project. Designers translate those ideas and goals to create something exceedingly special.
The Country Cabinets showroom at 95 East Conway Road in Center Conway is now open by appointment only. To make an appointment, call (603-356-5766) or send an email ccetc@countrycabinetsetc.com).
