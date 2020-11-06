COVID-19 caused our showroom to change the way we initially interact with homeowners. For instance, when a new customer calls, we initiate more telephone conversation. We ask for more detail over the phone. We utilized, and still do, having them email photos of their current space. We ask them to provide measurements or drawings. That way we can provide a quote or rough estimate before setting up an appointment in the showroom.
For the Homeowner, here are some tips on how to measure:
• Measure the height of the space(s), from floor to ceiling, affected by the project. Note the measurement(s), with labels for each space, on the template.
• Identify any rooms and/or spaces directly above and directly below where the project would take place.
• Sketch a rough layout of the space(s) affected by the project on the template. It's a grid format with each square representing one foot. Measure the overall dimensions from wall to wall of the entire space and note each wall's measurements on the layout.
• Make a video of the space and take a 360-degree photo.
• Label all windows, doorways and appliances on the grid.
• Measure the length, width and height of an island or peninsula.
• Measure the width and height of all windows in the kitchen.
• Measure the width and height of all doors in the kitchen.
These measurements, videos and images provide sufficient information to develop preliminary design concepts that we can provide during an appointment at our showroom at 95 E Conway Road in Center Conway. Before finalizing the overall design, our team will perform a final measurement to ensure a perfect fit.
If you are interested in creating a dream kitchen and bath, call give Country Cabinets, etc. a call at (603-356-5766) or email (ccetc@countrycabinetsetc.com) to make an appointment to visit the showroom.
Please take note Country Cabinets showroom is, and still will be in the near future, by appointment only. We appreciate your patience and understanding.
