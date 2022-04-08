Modern and contemporary designs and motifs have increased among homeowners. Modern design offers clean lines, open floor plans and a clutter-free pallet. They often feature natural materials such as stone, quartz and solid wood frameless cabinets. Color options for modern kitchens are almost limitless, allowing homeowners to push the envelope and make distinctive and personal design statements.
A potential downside to a modern design is the look and feel. Some modern designs can appear to be cold and austere. That’s not a problem. There are numerous ways homeowners can add warmth and bring joy to a modern motif.
Many modern kitchens feature vivid contrasts and that’s one strategy for soften the edges of a modern kitchen. Wood tables and chairs and cabinet knobs or even a countertop caddy that holds wooden spoons, spatulas and other utensils can create a different vibe.
Color plays a huge role in how a kitchen looks and feels. Lighter colors evoke a sense of calm. White is associated with purity and cleanliness. Yellow is associated with sunlight that offers a sense of welcome, cheerfulness and energy. Green equates to plants and grasses.
Another option to introduce color into a modern kitchen is to upholster kitchen chairs. Fabric brings to a kitchen color, texture and comfort. Other ways to introduce fabrics into your kitchen color pallet include window coverings, dish towels and display napkins.
Shapes play a role in bringing more serenity and joy to a kitchen. The sharp edges of a contemporary design can be softened with a round table, round bar stools and round light fixtures. A number of homeowners soften their kitchen spaces by hanging favorite works of art or displaying pottery, colored glassware and ceramics. Additionally, growing herbs on a windowsill or bringing plants into your kitchen is another easy way to add color and a sense of calm and joy.
How can you make your dream kitchen warm, hospitable and joyful? Let Country Cabinets, etc. show you how you can create the kitchen of your dreams. Email ccetc@countrycabinetsetc.com for more information or call 603-356-5766 to set up an appointment. The showroom is open by appointment only.
