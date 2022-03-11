Carol Chaffee achieves The Bean Group’s 2021 Platinum Circle. This is the highest achievement level recognized at Bean Group and recognizes agents who close $12 million and above in annual sales and/or 60 or more closed transaction sides.
Chaffee is originally from the Catskill Mountains of New York State, and grew up with international parents in a family-owned sport business with extensive hospitality management background. She had the opportunity to meet and work with clients, employees and celebrities from all around the world.
When she and her family relocated to Maine on the border of the Mount Washington Valley, Chaffee worked for the local Chamber of Commerce as visitor and membership services.
"I enjoyed building connections and familiarizing myself with all the businesses and recreation the area had to offer," Chaffee said.
She expanded her career to work with the owners of a local “renown” real estate company in the area.
"My responsibilities included marketing the company efficiently to the next level of profitability and building relationships with companies, clients, customers and professionals," Chaffee said. "My passion with real estate flourished when I became a partner, passed my Maine and then New Hampshire real estate license. I strongly believe that communication and building relationships is very important in any business. I love meeting and working with buyers and sellers with outstanding references from clients, some who I now have the pleasure of calling dear friends."
When not working in real estate, Chaffee spends time with her adopted horse Apache, her family and enjoys all the beauty Maine and New Hampshire has to offer.
Bean Group’s path to becoming one of the biggest, most respected real estate firms in New England started with Michael Bean’s ambition to improve the real estate experience for everyone involved.
Determined to raise the bar in the real estate industry, Bean introduced Bean Group in 2003, leveraging a background in technology to make it easier for real estate agents, home buyers and sellers to work together.
Today, the family-owned company based in Portsmouth has expanded its footprint throughout New England to include hundreds of Realtors who are focused on meeting the needs of home buyers and sellers in Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Vermont.
