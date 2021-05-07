CONWAY — Theresa Bernhardt has earned a position with KW Luxury, the branch of Keller Williams focusing exclusively on first-rate luxury homes.
This designation opens up exciting new tools and networks to help her clients successfully sell or buy their home.
Keller Williams Luxury is the largest seller of luxury real estate in the world, with more than 14,000 agents closing on transactions for a total of over $16 billion in sales in the past year. Having that network of agents all over the world makes it easier to command the best prices and to find just the right home that clients are looking for.
And that is especially important in the luxury home market. Both training and experience have taught Bernhardt that luxury home clients have a different outlook from the average person looking to buy or sell a home.
“They’re more discerning.They know what they want. This is not their first rodeo,” she said.
Often, too, the luxury home is a second home, affording the buyer more time to look around for just the right size, view or other property attributes they are seeking.
What they are looking for in an agent, Bernhardt said, is “someone who can really listen to their needs, get to know them, someone they can trust with the highest level of confidence.”
To earn membership in KW Luxury, a real estate agent must close on at least two properties with a value of at least $750,000, and ranking in the top 10 percent of sales in her or his market area over the past two years.
Bernhardt easily surpasses that goal, providing excellent service to clients while consistently finding buyers and getting top prices for her listings.
In New Hampshire, where the median price for a single-family home, is around $300,000, Bernhardt has sold five million-dollar homes since January 2019.
Bernhardt is also a certified luxury home marketing specialist and million dollar Guild member of the Institute for Luxury Home Marketing, an independent authority in training and designation for real estate agents working in the luxury residential market. Beyond sales experience, real estate agents must take part in a two-day training specifically in luxury home sales, and further ongoing training is always available.
A member of the institute since 2015, Bernhardt earned the Million Dollar Guild certification in 2020 after selling two properties at $1 million or more.
Memberships in the Institute and KW Luxury highlight an agent’s leadership within the real estate community and provide a number of tools for marketing and sales.
Among those benefits are listings in the Institute and KW Luxury directories, as well as in such recognized luxury real estate resources as the Wall Street Journal’s website.
KW Luxury also helps member Realtors with custom property marketing, white-glove professional services and discounted marketing programs.
Bernhardt has also completely redesigned her website, tbrealtypartners.com, with a fresh new look, new content, and an easy to navigate style, including an IDX feed for property searches.
She notes the beautiful photography used to illustrate the site all comes from local properties represented by TB Realty Partners.
The page also gives referrals to local lenders, contractors and other resources, as well as a page on different towns in the Mount Washington Valley so buyers who are new to the area can get a feel for the different communities and the things that make them special.
For Bernhardt, real estate brokerage is more than work. "It's a whole way of life. I've been helping people relocate to and from the Mount Washington Valley area for more than 27 years and it brings me as much joy today as it did back then."
Theresa Bernhardt is a Realtor with Keller Williams Lakes and Mountains Realty in North Conway and a member of the board of directors for the White Mountain Board of Realtors. She is the team leader for TBrealtypartners, which includes Theresa’s daughter, licensed Realtor Sharrene Henderson, and fellow licensed Realtor John Devaney. For a consultation or more information, go to tbrealtypartners.com, email theresa@tbrealtypartners.com or call (603) 986-5286.
