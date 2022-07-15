CONWAY — Badger Peabody & Smith Realty announces the addition of Realtor Shamar Whyte to its North Conway office.
Whyte attended Hobart and William Smith Colleges in upstate New York, then went on to earn a master’s degree from Dartmouth College.
Whyte had previously worked for 15 years as an educator and coach at Brewster Academy in Wolfeboro and for the Appalachian Mountain Club as a logistics specialist. His love of the White Mountains and all it has to offer was instrumental in his decision to begin a carrier in real estate.
“I have always enjoyed helping people as well as exploring the small communities of New Hampshire,” Whyte said. “As a real estate agent, I get to combine both passions. I get to help people make one of the biggest decisions in their lives, and I get to do it in the state I have grown to love and call home.”
In his spare time, Whyte enjoys spending time in the mountains with his family, listening to music, from his native Jamaica, and is an avid investor in stocks, commodities and cryptocurrencies.
“I enjoy sharing my passion for investing with clients looking to invest here in the Mount Washington Valley,” Whyte said.
“We’re delighted to have Shamar Whyte join our team,” said Brendan Battenfelder, vice president of sales and managing broker of the North Conway office. “Shamar brings such a strong work ethic to the profession. His desire to learn and his eagerness to help others is inspiring to those around him.”
Badger Peabody and Smith Realty, which has offices in North Conway, Jackson, and Berlin, Holderness, Plymouth, Brenton Woods, Franconia and Littleton is the leader in real estate sales, rentals and leasing in northern New Hampshire.
