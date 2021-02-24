By Kevin Hamlin, Cranmore Mountain Meisters Coordinator
CONWAY — After last week's February vacation week layoff, Week 6 of this year’s 50th anniversary Cranmore Mountain Meisters started off Wednesday with temperatures around 40 degrees and sunny.
If you ran in the morning, you had to deal with soft snow and a little wind; the afternoon led to no wind and temps dropping, which made for a fast course. Kevin set this week’s course and kept it straighter than he usually sets so the course would hold up with the warm weather.
We had around 300 Meisters racing again this week. For the men, Tim Simoneau almost had our first break into the 23-second mark by racing a 24.09. Matt MacDonald tried to wait for the temps to lower but couldn’t catch him and came in second. Richie Scanlon ran into the same problem and came in third.
For the women, Maddie Glavin came late when the temps dropped and threw down a run of 25.51 to take first place; Taryn Palmer came back late for a third run and was able to take second and breaking into the top three for the first time this year. Krissy MacDonald took third.
In the telemark field, Jeff Ogren was first again this week. We had no women in the field this week.
For the snowboarders, Jeff Frechette took back the top spot, followed by Trevor Kupetz in second and Alan Harris in third. For the women, Melissa Hampton took the top spot, followed by Molly Ricker and Kari Wright.
We had our pay-to-play for a third run — the $5 donation went this week to End 68 Hours of Hunger, and we raised $455, for a two-week total of $940. Huge, huge thanks to all that donated and took a third run.
As always, we had our Tuckerman’s promo going on and a great lunch special. If you found a Tuckerman’s Brewery sticker on your beer, you won a prize. And remember, they will be serving drinks on the deck every Wednesday.
Don’t forget every week we will be doing a virtual raffle — every week we will be picking names from everyone who raced that day. This week we are giving away: Tuckerman bag, socks, koozie, pint fill and Andes Ski Shop buff (winner: Laura Bennett); Tuckerman bag, Women’s (M) T-shirt, koozie, pint fill, Andes Ski Shop buff (winner: Thomas Caughey); Tuckerman bag, Uni-sex (XL) T-shirt, koozie, pint fill, Andes Ski Shop buff (winner: Jonathan Noyes); Tuckerman bag, Unisex (XXL) T-shirt, koozie, pint fill, Andes Ski Shop buff (winner: Sean Perley); Tuckerman bag, REI Guided Experience (Valid thru 3/31/21) Women’s gloves, Andes Ski Shop buff, koozie, pint fill (winner: Ailie Byers); Skichair coat rack, Andes Ski Shop hat (pink) & buff (winner: Matthew Bickford); Skichair coat rack, Swix (unisex) hat, REI tune package (winner: Mark Ray); Skichair coat rack, REI tune package, Ragged Mountain Equipment mask (winner: Wendey St.Onge); 115cm Scott poles, $25 Columbia voucher (winner: Gary Romano); $25 Columbia voucher, Ragged Mountain Equipment mask, Tuckerman pint fill (winner: Jason Ross).
Reminder that next week is the Jesse E. Lyman III Memorial Downhill. We will be starting from the bottom of the Ledges trail, so the start will be accessible from the High-Speed Quad or a short hike up if you choose to use the South Quad. Stay tuned on how to access the start after 4 p.m., and remember, only “one and done” next week.
Please go to the Mountain Meisters link at Cranmore.com to check your scores. Email meisters@cranmore.com if you have any questions.
Weekly raffle winners can pick up prizes at the ticket office the following week.
