Holly Flanders remembers being the anxious mom glued to the TV watching the X Games in 2011 as her rookie son prepared his first big air ski run.
So nervous, Flanders called her mother in New Hampshire who was also watching. Flanders admitted to her mother she was edgy.
Her mom’s response: “Now you see what you put us through.”
Such are the travails of ski racing parents.
“I just had to let it go and trust him because it’s a dangerous sport,” Flanders told me last Saturday by Zoom during an interview on Outside TV’s White Mountains Today. “I had to trust him.”
Flanders was one of several skiing icons inducted into the U.S. Ski and Snowboard Hall of Fame last Saturday night during a ceremony at the Omni Mount Washington Resort at Bretton Woods.
Flanders, 64, spent her 20s being among the best in the ski race world as a 1980 and 1984 Olympian, and three-time World Cup ski racing champion. Born in Arlington, Mass., Flanders was raised in Candia, outside Manchester, and learned to ski at Mount Sunapee before joining the Pats’ Peak ski team.
She attended Burke Mountain Academy and Middlebury College, finding herself skiing in competitions across the Whites, including Cannon, Waterville Valley and Wildcat.
Flanders left her technical downhill skiing imprint on the World Cup tour in the 1980s, garnering a trio of World Cup wins, 27 top 10 finishes and six podium appearances. She retired from international competition in 1986 and worked as director of skiing at Park City, Utah. She did ski commentary on CBS and ESPN, and has also led women’s ski workshops.
Still based in Park City, she is a motivational speaker (hollyflanders.com) who talks about the seven decisions she made to help her become one of the best in skiing. She’s also working on a memoir. Off the slopes, she mountain bikes and paints.
Flanders is the mother of three children, including the high-flying Alex Schlopy, who had a good day his mom was watching television.
“She was always there for me and supported me throughout by my career as a professional freeskier,” Schlopy wrote about his mom in the hall nomination. “She was there through the ups and downs, from my winning the World Championships and X Games gold medal, to standing next to my hospital bed.”
Flanders knows it’s not easy to be the best. Her three older siblings were always ahead of her. At age 6, she competed in her first ski race. She cried her way down to a last-place finish. While in high school, one ski coach called her a “bag of bolts” for her flailing arms while she skied.
But, she eventually made it from worst to first.
“Starting out as an underdog didn’t stop her,” wrote Schlopy. “She took the time to develop her craft into a true artform and took the world of skiing by surprise.”
Much of that craft started on small New Hampshire ski areas.
“The smaller feeder ski areas I think are key to the ski industry because it’s more of a family type of atmosphere,” she said. “It’s more down home and I think that that is so important. If you are trying to feed people into the U.S. Ski Team and the World Cup, the feeder ski areas are really great.”
Also great is having the right support system, aka family, and the right attitude. So, what’s it take to be the best in the world? Flanders says focus on one talent.
“We all have a lot of things going on and if you focus on that one thing, you have to master your attention over your distractions,” she said.
She continued: “Then you have to get yourself around the right people, and then you’ve got to go the extra mile. You’ve got to keep going and keep going. You have to know it in your gut that it’s the right thing for you to do. You really have to look at that because you can chase something and if it’s not really the right thing to do, then, you know, you might not reach the top.”
What if you don’t?
“But whether or not you reach the top in your endeavor, the fact that you go for it, you give your hundred percent to something, that makes you a deeper person I believe.”
So go for it.
