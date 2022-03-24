Small worlds these ski towns be.

When spring skiing comes around it’s road trip time.
Earlier this month, my wife Jan and I meandered along the frost heaves during the sometimes tedious east-west journey into the Green Mountain State twice for trips to two popular beasts — Okemo and Stowe.
As is the universal case among ski towns this season, we heard talk from locals and those from away like us about frustrating weekend and holiday traffic and lift lines, jammed parking lots, a dearth of hospitality staff and having to plan ahead for restaurant service whether it be reservations or to make sure the joint was open that day.
Also, there was disappointment as some trails we hoped to ski like Okemo’s intermediate Dreamweaver and Stowe’s benign Toll Road and Easy Mile were closed, and our favorite Ludlow, Vt. Tex-Mex joint Mojo Cafe was also shuttered with the owners away at Mardi Gras. Can’t blame 'em.
Nonetheless, our quick two days of skiing at Okemo, including making some turns with its public relations director and former valley resident Bonnie MacPherson, came with some welcoming corduroy and scattered touches of boilerplate on the lower portion of a few popular trails. That was followed by a nice splash of dust on crust the following morning.
Any skier or rider knows the value of the lift experience, appreciating when those high speed lifts actually fly at management-ballyhooed speeds when it’s every gerbil on board propelling the ship. Those advertised velocities don’t always reach that promise though, really maddening when it’s sweet snow underneath.
That said, we rode the pair of upgraded lifts at Okemo. The four-person upper Jackson Gore lift was replaced with a roomy six-person chair called Quantum Six. Fine. But it was that rejuvenated four-person lift that gets the headlines.
It’s now the second bubble lift at the resort, cloaked with retractable transparent domes, moved and renamed the Evergreen Summit Express. The chair carries passengers to the top, providing a much-needed alternative to the oft-busy summit and the other bubble lift Sunburst Six.
We rode it often to access the sunny South Face with cruisers like Blind Faith and Rimrock and Main Face standards Jolly Green Giant and Upper and Lower World Cup with much less time waiting in line than the Sunburst.
Our four days of skiing at Stowe, the next week was easily a case of the snow gods version of Jekyll and Hyde. Driving over in rain and temps above 60, we knew the next couple of days would be unpleasant.
Overnight, trail counts dropped dramatically. Wind hold on lifts reigned for two days. If we were home, we would not have skied. But we weren’t. So we did. Briefly for those days, sticking to the few trails open on Spruce Peak with its ritzy village like Side Street.
We used some down time to venture down Mountain Road into town and found some former valley residents.
At the storied Vermont Ski Museum, we found its Executive Director Abby Blackburn, a onetime Mount Washington Observatory and Fryeburg Academy employee. We quaffed some malty brown ale and satisfying IPA at Idletyme with Will Gilson, Moat Mountain’s original brewer. One of the valets at our slopeside Spruce Peak accommodation was related to a Kennett High School teacher.
Small worlds these ski towns be.
We ventured into some local places like the mellow Lower Bar, opened in July, on Main Street, for a quenching brown ale and coconut-laced porter and lively Burt’s Irish Pub on Luce Hill Road with its 6 foot, 5 inch tall bartender pouring cheap drinks, at least for Stowe. We stopped at the Trapp Family Lodge beer hall to catch up over a smooth dunkel and crisp pilsner with Sam Von Trapp.
But hats off to the power of grooming and recovery. By day three the wind subsided some and the trail count increased with us taking the gondola over Route 108 from the snazzy village to venerable Mount Mansfield. Ski the famous plunges Nosedive, Goat, etc.? Not this time.
Instead, we cruised the wicked long intermediate trails serviced by the gondola like Perry Merrill. We hopped on the Forerunner Quad for more thigh-burners like Lord and Ridgeview before finding pleasurable relief on the Mountain Triple with favorites including Tyro, Standard and Jake’s Ride. The lower the mountain we went, the less skied off the snow, and though we had some good times and fun turns, the snow isn’t always whiter on the other side.
