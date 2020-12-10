Matt Elliott was booting up in the parking lot for his second day on snow, Cranmore’s opening day last Friday. The week before, the student from Hale’s Location skied Bretton Woods.
So, what do early season skiers and riders expect from a ski season during the coronavirus pandemic? In a word — different.
“I know it’s going to be a different year with a lot more rules,” Elliott, 22, said. “I expect to ski the same amount, but you are going to have to spread out, wear masks. There are no lodges at some mountains, so it’ll be different in that sense, and you’re putting your boots on in the parking lot.”
Self-sufficient skiers will have to figure out how to keep their boots warm in their vehicles. There are online limited ticket sales, reservations at certain areas, limited indoor use, lift restrictions, etc., and plenty of signage about keeping pandemic-safe.
Some of those signs say “if you arrive together, ride (the lift together),” “prepare to cover up,” “be wise sanitize,” “face coverings are required in this area” and “physical distance protocol when loading the lift.”
“I think the biggest issue is having to make reservations,” said Elliott. “I know when you have season passes at Cranmore and Bretton Woods, you don’t need reservations. If you have to make reservations there is a lot of planning ahead and organization that needs to be done. That may make people hesitant on how they set up their vacations and time out skiing.”
Snowboarder Joseph Masciulli, 28, of Intervale, a student pursuing a masters degree, was at Cranmore, too.
“I’m expecting everyone to be on their own guard and to both look out for each other and look out for themselves while still enjoying a sport we all really enjoy doing,” he said.
Given the protocols, he doesn’t believe it will change the number of days a year he rides. He also sees reservations and online ticketing as proper for a pandemic.
“It sounds like it’s a good precaution,” he said. “I’m kind of a hesitant person when it comes to going out in public with a pandemic going on like this so I don’t feel anything negative toward that.”
A seasoned skier like septuagenarian Bob Grant of North Conway believes the pandemic may mean more elbow room.
“It may not be as crowded,” he said. “That’s basically it.”
He doesn’t mind booting up by his vehicle.
“It’s easy here at Cranmore,” he said stomping his boots on the dry pavement. “You have a paved driveway to put your boots on in. It’s going to be pretty hard in mud season, though.”
As someone known for skiing as many days as his age each season, he has a wise approach to the season.
“The pandemic won’t impact my skiing,” said. “The weather will.”
On Monday, Bethlehem’s Gail Robinson finished her Bretton Woods ski morning at her car.
She’s not so crazy about using it as a base lodge.
“But luckily here at Bretton Woods they do have a fireplace with some benches around it so I went up there to put on my boots,” she said.
A mid-week skier who tends to ski with her husband daily for 90 minutes to two hours, she doesn’t see skiing any less.
“I do miss my coffee breaks with my friends,” she said. “We’re not going to do that in the car.”
Wolfeboro’s Dave Denby was sitting in the back of his hatchback at the end of his morning. A Gunstock pass holder, he also skis at Bretton Woods, Wildcat and Cannon.
“My expectations are pretty positive,” he said. “I found out today procedures are different and I now know how those procedures affect my ski day. I’m not used to putting my boots on in my car but that’s no problem.”
He said using his car is not ideal but he’ll adapt.
“It’s inconvenient not to have your stuff in the lodge, but it’s nice to be able to go into the lodge,” he said. “I can deal with the car. I might get a mat to make things easier to do.”
Making ticket reservations at ski areas that require them isn’t a bother either.
“I ski at Wildcat and I usually buy my ticket the day before anyway,” he said. “That won’t be a big impact.”
So know the protocols before you go and expect to put some walking mileage on your ski boots.
